Madhya Pradesh’s Mid-Day Problem
Before the story of children served salt and roti as their mid-day meal broke, these children in Madhya Pradesh were served meals cooked in the school's toilet. And this wasn’t the first time.
09/11/2019 10:57 AMupdated: 09/12/2019 7:27 AM
144 comments
Sangita P.09/24/2019 09:58
Shameful incident happened now. Please stop this.
Rangsil M.09/24/2019 09:15
I personally invite smt.Imarti Devi. Minister of women and child development minister to have a lunch in my toilet any time if she has a free schedule.. you are welcome ma'am..
Pinki P.09/24/2019 09:11
Es lady ko bhi vo h khana kilaya jay or toilet k inside betha kar fir enky vichar sunegy
Qurrath U.09/24/2019 08:10
Where are the ministers now? Can't they see this condition
Dilip K.09/24/2019 04:51
Shem on you
Jayshree N.09/23/2019 20:16
First Government should looks towards education system.. Because education is the first step towards development of country
Bhushan T.09/23/2019 07:22
Omg how could they cook food infront of toilet so unhygenic
Suman L.09/23/2019 05:31
Enough, plz our respected govt plz take some serious actions ......plz
Sapna S.09/23/2019 02:46
Mid day Mel band hona chahiye bhagvan do roti sabko deta hai.....Sara rashan teachers ke ghar m jata hai
Kalpesh B.09/22/2019 08:59
Government officer ha chor ha sala.
Sunny P.09/21/2019 15:57
Grebe bhot bure chez he Bagwan kese Ko greb na bnaye
Good O.09/21/2019 10:43
tamilnadu...the only state gives ...good food on midday meals
Nutan S.09/21/2019 05:36
Garib bachhon ko janvar samjhte h.... Apne bachhon ko dekar dekho esa khana....
Amit K.09/20/2019 08:14
Ye jo 70 80 sal ke principal ho jate hai...enko government retired kiu nahi krti...
R. K.09/20/2019 05:59
Saram aane cheaiya
Sina K.09/20/2019 05:40
🙏
Jyoti S.09/20/2019 03:20
Kamino khilana hto dhang se khilao nahi to mat khilao
Bhawna S.09/19/2019 07:32
Kitchen bathroom mein baithkar kha lo
Bhawna S.09/19/2019 07:32
This is fully cheap women
Mukesh T.09/18/2019 18:24
What a stupid excuse