Madhya Pradesh’s Mid-Day Problem

Before the story of children served salt and roti as their mid-day meal broke, these children in Madhya Pradesh were served meals cooked in the school's toilet. And this wasn’t the first time.

09/11/2019 10:57 AMupdated: 09/12/2019 7:27 AM
Changing India

144 comments

  • Sangita P.
    09/24/2019 09:58

    Shameful incident happened now. Please stop this.

  • Rangsil M.
    09/24/2019 09:15

    I personally invite smt.Imarti Devi. Minister of women and child development minister to have a lunch in my toilet any time if she has a free schedule.. you are welcome ma'am..

  • Pinki P.
    09/24/2019 09:11

    Es lady ko bhi vo h khana kilaya jay or toilet k inside betha kar fir enky vichar sunegy

  • Qurrath U.
    09/24/2019 08:10

    Where are the ministers now? Can't they see this condition

  • Dilip K.
    09/24/2019 04:51

    Shem on you

  • Jayshree N.
    09/23/2019 20:16

    First Government should looks towards education system.. Because education is the first step towards development of country

  • Bhushan T.
    09/23/2019 07:22

    Omg how could they cook food infront of toilet so unhygenic

  • Suman L.
    09/23/2019 05:31

    Enough, plz our respected govt plz take some serious actions ......plz

  • Sapna S.
    09/23/2019 02:46

    Mid day Mel band hona chahiye bhagvan do roti sabko deta hai.....Sara rashan teachers ke ghar m jata hai

  • Kalpesh B.
    09/22/2019 08:59

    Government officer ha chor ha sala.

  • Sunny P.
    09/21/2019 15:57

    Grebe bhot bure chez he Bagwan kese Ko greb na bnaye

  • Good O.
    09/21/2019 10:43

    tamilnadu...the only state gives ...good food on midday meals

  • Nutan S.
    09/21/2019 05:36

    Garib bachhon ko janvar samjhte h.... Apne bachhon ko dekar dekho esa khana....

  • Amit K.
    09/20/2019 08:14

    Ye jo 70 80 sal ke principal ho jate hai...enko government retired kiu nahi krti...

  • R. K.
    09/20/2019 05:59

    Saram aane cheaiya

  • Sina K.
    09/20/2019 05:40

    🙏

  • Jyoti S.
    09/20/2019 03:20

    Kamino khilana hto dhang se khilao nahi to mat khilao

  • Bhawna S.
    09/19/2019 07:32

    Kitchen bathroom mein baithkar kha lo

  • Bhawna S.
    09/19/2019 07:32

    This is fully cheap women

  • Mukesh T.
    09/18/2019 18:24

    What a stupid excuse