Madurai Chaiwallah Feeds The Homeless

This chaiwallah in Madurai always keeps part of his daily wages aside to cook meals for the poor and needy.💗

07/26/2020 6:57 AM
  • 127.9k
  • 150

135 comments

  • Sarika V.
    4 days

    is there a way we contribute to keep him going ? Such people are a blessing ❤️🙏🏻

  • Jayant R.
    08/02/2020 13:17

    Richest man in the world ♥️♥️♥️

  • Jobin X.
    08/01/2020 14:47

    God bless him

  • Usman S.
    08/01/2020 14:30

    Salute to you Sir.... Love from Lahore Pakistan

  • Arunsathish B.
    08/01/2020 10:58

    He himself was a beggar before and a graduate..no one gave him job so started begging and with that money he became a tea vendor

  • Vishal C.
    07/29/2020 16:45

    No more words to describe him all I can say hats off to you 🙏

  • Akumtosh M.
    07/29/2020 09:15

    Looking at this hero I feel like if we don't help each other during this short time on earth and be too obsessed for something that we can't own eternally do we deserve a second time.....

  • Amina H.
    07/29/2020 01:13

    God bless him🙏

  • Uday K.
    07/28/2020 18:08

    He is a Graduate according to a tV channel..his lost his certificates, begged and survived...

  • Anthony D.
    07/28/2020 10:59

    Comments will be very big but nobody will say lets collect 1000 each and give him only big talks

  • Danish R.
    07/28/2020 10:38

    Wow so much appreciation for him, wish everyone was like him there would be no hungry people

  • Krishnamoorthy N.
    07/28/2020 09:55

    Great bro. I salute🙏

  • Ishita D.
    07/28/2020 09:15

    True hero🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

  • Kay M.
    07/27/2020 18:58

    Well done. This is a prime example of humanity

  • Milind M.
    07/27/2020 16:26

    May god bless him for his honest and true being human nature.

  • Icarus F.
    07/27/2020 15:21

    Salute this person he has impressed the lord above for sure, feeling proud of him

  • Erica I.
    07/27/2020 14:48

    God bless. Amen

  • Abhijit H.
    07/27/2020 13:00

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Priti N.
    07/27/2020 12:24

    Truly amazing

  • Gaurav T.
    07/27/2020 11:29

    👏🏻 hatts off

