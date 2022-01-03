back

Maharashtra MLA Mocks Equal Opportunity Bill

"If one has an asexual relationship with an animal..." This BJP MLA found faults with Maharashtra passing a progressive bill. 🙄

03/01/2022 2:57 PM

3 comments

  • Priyanshu S.
    04/01/2022 16:04

    Although he had done his law.but he is illiterate 😡

  • Molly M.
    04/01/2022 08:02

    Since when are people elected on the basis of sexual orientation and not their ability to fulfill their duties?? Wow!

  • Neelam J.
    03/01/2022 20:03

    Is he a joker?

