Maharashtra MLA Mocks Equal Opportunity Bill

How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau
An Orphan's Struggle For A Passport
CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?
The Surya Namaskar Story
Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat
Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row
Although he had done his law.but he is illiterate 😡
Since when are people elected on the basis of sexual orientation and not their ability to fulfill their duties?? Wow!
Is he a joker?
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
3 comments
Priyanshu S.04/01/2022 16:04
Although he had done his law.but he is illiterate 😡
Molly M.04/01/2022 08:02
Since when are people elected on the basis of sexual orientation and not their ability to fulfill their duties?? Wow!
Neelam J.03/01/2022 20:03
Is he a joker?