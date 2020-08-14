back

MahatmAuction

Mahatma Gandhi's actual glasses were found hanging out of a mailbox in England. And they could go on auction for $65,000. 🤑🤑

08/14/2020 5:27 AM
  • 55.4k
  • 24

22 comments

  • सचिन प.
    2 days

    Shame on England....!

  • Natalya J.
    3 days

    Why is the post office REALLY removing mailboxes and sorting machines? It’s not because of the election. Here’s the real answer! https://youtu.be/b-TEOmonxMg

  • Rajesh S.
    3 days

    How much it cost the one that Mia Khalifa use

  • Saket M.
    4 days

    😬

  • Pallav S.
    4 days

    Precious .....As humanity..

  • Harish C.
    4 days

    The men who let millions killed accepted decision he can't be mahatma

  • Rahul G.
    4 days

    I'll not have it even if they pay me 65k to have it😂

  • Sahil B.
    4 days

    The sunglasses of one of the biggest coward and hypocrite to ever walk on earth.

  • Srijana S.
    4 days

    Chasmaa kharidney se kya hogaa,garib k liye khana kharido.

  • Jaswant S.
    4 days

    Gandhi was assinated in NDelhi on 30th january 1948. His last word wer Hey Ram. His resting place is in N.delhi and is called Rajghat samadhi. He is famous for non violence and Baa Bakri and 3 Bunder.when mr Trump came to india hevisited samadhi on 2502 2020 with one minister mr puri.mr modi gave mr Trump 3Bunder replica and a charkha also which denote simplcity. Mr modi and mr Trump have nothing to do with simplcity.They love chairs.

  • Ruchika P.
    4 days

    Bapu💗💗💗💗

  • Prasoon M.
    4 days

    baapu ka bhaukal dekh rahe ho, aajtak kayam hai

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Another famous pair of glasses just went up for auction as well: https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/mia-khalifa-has-put-her-used-and-abused-glasses-up-for-auction-to-support-lebanon-2778875.html

  • Vijen S.
    4 days

    Only DNA match to Ghandhi will prove that it’s real. Otherwise don’t buy.

  • Pandit S.
    4 days

  • Tanvir M.
    4 days

    They should send it back to India

  • Satyanarayana M.
    4 days

    Waste of money.

  • Mrinal S.
    4 days

    Yeah they really need money post Brexit to SURVIVE

  • Satish S.
    4 days

    No IN 1947 ONLY PAKISTAN is MUSLIMS COUNTRY, Why not HINDUSTAN or INDIA as HINDUSTAN or Hinduism. ???????????

  • Vishwadeep M.
    4 days

    , in Bristol!

