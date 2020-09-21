back
Mahua Moitra Brings Down The House (Again)
The PM CARES fund is like companies giving gifts to the Emperor with public money, says MP Mahua Moitra as she compares Narendra Modi to the king in a popular children's tale.
09/21/2020 4:12 PM
4216 comments
Pardeep K.4 hours
Wah
Suresh K.4 hours
The fact is different, congress is comparing PM relief fund , where congress messed up transferring funds to their own private so called NGO s, so they are alarmed what will happen to their fiefdoms
Tripti B.7 hours
Why showing only what she had barked about ? Why not showing the jaw breaking slap that respected Smt Nirmala Sitarama gave right back to this shitty B****h ???
Dr-Addi U.12 hours
To chillate reh buss... Agli bar 350par...
Ansuman P.12 hours
So you have also become propagandist ? Why are you not showing response to these these points ?
Arvind K.17 hours
Well said, the facts presented here are true to my belief. This type of presentation are really needed today, to make the ruling party think again before doing any false commitment to the society.
Sandra N.19 hours
Kudos to her. She puts all the BJP men to shame including their Finance Minister
Osheen S.19 hours
Amazing!!!!
Inspirational Q.21 hours
nami must be like
Rajendran V.a day
Super
Meet R.a day
Speechless I m
Siddharth S.a day
😂😂😂😂 Dumb
Arsalan R.a day
Saad i hope you digest
Sushma Y.a day
Well said 👏👏👏
Khando T.a day
Very well articulated and to the point. Thank you for speaking as it is. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Chandrasekaran V.a day
MP. M.Moitra's dare &devil talk is all pervasive .........another Indra Gandhi?
Harish D.a day
https://www.facebook.com/268114290336384/posts/1011127709368368/
Sandra N.a day
She deserves to be yr new PM.
Sanjeev K.a day
Super madam
Sushobhita day
She should be chief minister of West Bengal