back

Mahua Moitra Brings Down The House (Again)

The PM CARES fund is like companies giving gifts to the Emperor with public money, says MP Mahua Moitra as she compares Narendra Modi to the king in a popular children's tale.

09/21/2020 4:12 PM
  • 4.1m
  • 5.4k

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 5:38

    When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan

  2. 3:12

    Tharoor Slams Centre On Covid & Economic Slump

  3. 6:49

    Mahua Moitra Brings Down The House (Again)

  4. 5:27

    Opposition Takes On Centre Over Rising Covid Infections

  5. 3:41

    Trump Claims Modi Praised Covid-19 Testing in US

  6. 2:18

    Manipur Boy Creates Covid-Inspired Video Game

4216 comments

  • Pardeep K.
    4 hours

    Wah

  • Suresh K.
    4 hours

    The fact is different, congress is comparing PM relief fund , where congress messed up transferring funds to their own private so called NGO s, so they are alarmed what will happen to their fiefdoms

  • Tripti B.
    7 hours

    Why showing only what she had barked about ? Why not showing the jaw breaking slap that respected Smt Nirmala Sitarama gave right back to this shitty B****h ???

  • Dr-Addi U.
    12 hours

    To chillate reh buss... Agli bar 350par...

  • Ansuman P.
    12 hours

    So you have also become propagandist ? Why are you not showing response to these these points ?

  • Arvind K.
    17 hours

    Well said, the facts presented here are true to my belief. This type of presentation are really needed today, to make the ruling party think again before doing any false commitment to the society.

  • Sandra N.
    19 hours

    Kudos to her. She puts all the BJP men to shame including their Finance Minister

  • Osheen S.
    19 hours

    Amazing!!!!

  • Inspirational Q.
    21 hours

    nami must be like

  • Rajendran V.
    a day

    Super

  • Meet R.
    a day

    Speechless I m

  • Siddharth S.
    a day

    😂😂😂😂 Dumb

  • Arsalan R.
    a day

    Saad i hope you digest

  • Sushma Y.
    a day

    Well said 👏👏👏

  • Khando T.
    a day

    Very well articulated and to the point. Thank you for speaking as it is. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

  • Chandrasekaran V.
    a day

    MP. M.Moitra's dare &devil talk is all pervasive .........another Indra Gandhi?

  • Harish D.
    a day

    https://www.facebook.com/268114290336384/posts/1011127709368368/

  • Sandra N.
    a day

    She deserves to be yr new PM.

  • Sanjeev K.
    a day

    Super madam

  • Sushobhit
    a day

    She should be chief minister of West Bengal

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.