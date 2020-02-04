back
Mahua Moitra Excoriates BJP In Parliament
“The truth is you’ve betrayed the very citizens who voted for you.” Mahua Moitra did it again. She tore into India’s governing party. This time, over CAA, economic slowdown and rising unemployment.
02/04/2020 5:57 PMupdated: 02/05/2020 8:50 AM
Hussain S.an hour
Excellent speech. Hats off to this brave lady.
Dipak T.an hour
Haha .... After betrayal on 2014 still people love to get betrayal in 2019. I guess people like to betray than get f....d. On just 2nd time in majority the intellectual like you trying to teaching us what is humanity is and what does mean by majority is then I guess you want to tell that 1.3 billion Indian people except intellectual who is shouting on the road are "Ch....ya" hai 🤔🤔
Dixit K.an hour
Where were you and your party when massacre there in Kashmir on HINDUS.. on Sikhs after 1984. Now you all have got Labour pains... where were u when emergency was done to boost one leader's ambition. And this page BRUt and the so called author of this. GO AND COME OIT FROM THE PHOBIA OF ANARCHISM U LIVING IN. Now we damn care about ur such bullshit and hue and cry...
Pankaj V.2 hours
Look at yourself ... the poison of hate u r spewing out
Pankaj V.2 hours
Such a shameless speech
Pankaj V.2 hours
Fake and height of lies
Savad S.2 hours
Superb
Mohammed I.3 hours
Bjp Bade jhooti party
Thomas N.4 hours
Tomorrow her house will be raided by ED, IT, CBI for speaking the truth.
Sayed I.4 hours
Peak of eloque,nce !
Anuraag K.5 hours
Excellent Speech! Applied to the entire subcontinent which was divided for one community, applied when the majority was ignored under the assumption that they could fend for themselves even though they were a minority in many areas where they were mostly helpless, applied to an India under Islamic rule for hundreds of years and countries which abide by Islamic law even today. It's a great speech if her predictions were certain, instead of meant to incite fear amongst others, all those who are considered oppressed are coercing the so called oppressors even today. So, this is more than what the voter on the fence expected from Modi, when they wanted to see a change from politicians who willfully betrayed their constituents to appease it's interests groups which consolidated votes for them. These are all actions which were promised to us voters, now what we didn't expect was such a reaction from the opposition, which cannot accept that they don't actually represent most people, even if they organize these relatively insignificant demostrations. Infact, it makes us more resolved to vote for a government that owns it's words even in the face of such inflated and contrived opposition. However, a strong opposition is absolutely necessary when the issue demands attention but no one will take you seriously when it matter if you cry wolf and chronically obstruct progress.
Surendra K.5 hours
Most facist her party president MMB
Sadia Z.5 hours
Amazing abd powerful speech...
Sankar K.6 hours
We have poverty, unemployment, low economic growth, low resources because WE HAVE TOO MANY PEOPLE. Accept this and you'd understand that no government will be able to fix this for a loooooong time. They can only micromanage, like a middle class family choosing between paying rent and buying paneer. And yes, in such a perpetual banana republic (with service industry being the banana) rich people WILL take advantage unless we have a benevolent dictator (benevolent and dictator can't coexist though). So be mentally prepared that there won't be any significant changes till the next 50 years regardless of which party rules and what new laws are introduced.
Mumtaz S.6 hours
india is a fascist and Racist country with sham democracy. It is heading towards a Burnout.It is the beginning towards the End.
Tikam P.6 hours
Well presented true picture of India today....but parrots and robots EC'd and EVM'd there won't understand...
ధ్రువ ర.7 hours
https://www.drmorepen.com/products/burnol She needs something which can available in the link above, thanks for your speech now i can assume bjp as minorities because they only have 37% voters , where remaining majority voters have to face the consequences because we indians already encouraging our minorities tremendously better than Pakistan , that’s why we are hearing “bharath tere tukde hongi” and pages like earning by encouraging and brainwashing innocents For your kind info TMC govt formed 43% voting where bjp 40% in bengal
Syed V.7 hours
Fabulous speech Need leaders like this.
Bhawna K.7 hours
Well done. Excellent speech truly said
Surajit R.8 hours
Her vigorous voice in the house is welcome. But it would have been effective, had she made a single speech on the continual rape and murder of the Rajbangshi girls in the NB. The present dispensation in WB tried every possible way to hush up such incidents. The people, who aren't affiliated to the TMC, are always under threat perception if they air their dissatisfaction freely.