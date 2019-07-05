back

Mahua Moitra Fights False Accusations

Mahua Moitra was accused of plagiarising her powerful Parliament speech. But she wasn't having any of it.

07/05/2019 3:01 AM
  • 1.9m
  • 1.6k

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

1442 comments

  • Banibrata R.
    08/22/2019 19:34

    Such a drama queen like her supremo

  • Hameed S.
    08/14/2019 12:18

    SAVE THE WORLD FROM MOODI (R.S.S ) NAZI HITLER IDEOLOGY TO TARGET MINORITIES

  • Rajib A.
    08/14/2019 02:13

    She is a great leader of 21st century !

  • Utkarsh J.
    08/13/2019 17:44

    I love her

  • Shah C.
    08/13/2019 09:38

    What ever happened the world is with you Moitra, we love you and you are fantastic.

  • Lama B.
    08/13/2019 05:47

    She is the one

  • Edison T.
    08/12/2019 11:36

    She is got a character of a leader

  • Issac D.
    08/12/2019 10:57

    These media people, need to understand before entering into debate.

  • Samim A.
    08/11/2019 06:26

    Ma'am just carry on!we support you!

  • Sai S.
    08/10/2019 05:50

    Leftist bitch has no business to open her dirty mouth...

  • Sheethal S.
    08/09/2019 21:42

    Bhakts triggered.

  • Lakhvinder P.
    08/09/2019 19:38

    She is educated MP to question system

  • Subbarao M.
    08/09/2019 10:05

    Jai modiji

  • Sourav R.
    08/08/2019 20:06

    She is a good for nothing show off buzz aspiring to be the shashi tharoor of an equally worthless party

  • Abrahim M.
    08/08/2019 09:16

    Nice

  • Raja K.
    08/07/2019 20:20

    One thing we must accept that today News chennels were paid news chennels.. many politicians have there own news chennels... than how can we trust these news channels???

  • Ashwani K.
    08/07/2019 19:06

    Gwaar ice to hindi nahi aati anpad he ye

  • Ashwani K.
    08/07/2019 18:58

    Kya bandi he ye yaar

  • Bapi D.
    08/07/2019 17:27

    Only copyright formula

  • Khokon S.
    08/07/2019 13:43

    She's a powerful woman. Hats off to the courage she shows 😊