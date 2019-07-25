Mahua Moitra In The House (Of The People)

When Mahua Moitra got up to talk about a crucial legislation, this is how the Lok Sabha reacted.
1057 comments
Shahzaib S.09/28/2019 02:50
Shame on Indian media shame on Indian dogs army's terrorist modi hindo terrorists 👊
Abhinav C.08/22/2019 06:27
Moita shame on u ... is there any Patriots who can show her the Patriotism...she need to slap on her ass.
Abhinav C.08/22/2019 06:25
U r ugly face of India..u r des drohi u r d ppl who divide India..u r real terrorist..
Soumyo C.08/20/2019 09:59
She is the 'Copy Paste' Lady .....
Idrish M.08/20/2019 09:11
Hindustan murdabad.
Himadri N.08/20/2019 08:23
Sister of Jehadi Bagum Mamta banerjee. She will be more poisonous.
Prolay B.08/20/2019 07:01
She is form most corrupted pary (TMC). She is also taking percentage from SARADA, NARADA. Nautanki mast dikhati hai... bate kam dance jada karti hai.
Deepak S.08/20/2019 06:53
Hmm jese CBI west Bengal police arrest kar leti hai wese hi hona chahiye jo log iss bewakoof ko support kar rhe hai wo ye jaan le ki ye Unlawful activities preven
Biswajit D.08/20/2019 06:41
😂😂😂
Prateek R.08/20/2019 00:24
All those who said she is a gem and she is intellectual...they have seen the real pic behind it. They are just awestuck by her English speech that's all... Come to Bengal and you will know why everyone hate TMC.
Prateek R.08/20/2019 00:20
Because you are TMC puppet...who is just babbling what your unruly Mamta teach you...hell with you.
Samyak J.08/19/2019 18:32
kya kehna chahoge?
Arabinda K.08/19/2019 17:00
Sach bolne se chubhta hai...ye to sbko pta hai mohua Didi . . ( I don't know y the fuck I'm calling you Didi) . .apko itna jyada chubh. Gya mereko ni malum na. ..kitna dard hua hoga apko .😥😥.... BAZINGA!! NOBODY CARES..😝😝😝🤣🤣
Kishore K.08/19/2019 14:21
Let her tell about Sharada chit fund scam.
Kakoli M.08/19/2019 13:18
Just shouting in English in Lok Sabha will not improve the condition of West Bengal .
Arjun T.08/19/2019 08:31
You are a good orator but loud mouthed.
Rakshit R.08/19/2019 08:02
And if ms maderchoda u cn abuse our country in name of freedom of speech I can abuse u I hv d same right of freedom of speech.. tum sale des se gaddari karo des ko gali do to freedom of speech ham tume gali de to troll army ..teri maa ki...
Rakshit R.08/19/2019 07:51
This bastard lady need to b hanged ... she is a true gaddar jaychand bhibhisan ki yar .. she is a real anti nationalist...
Junaid W.08/19/2019 06:45
Bjp are even not able to understand what she is telling😁😁😁😁
Rohit S.08/19/2019 06:17
Ek bhi vote nahi milega chilane se ....congress zindagi mai kabhi vote nahi dalunga