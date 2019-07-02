back

Mahua Moitra's Fiery First Speech in Parliament

This first-time lawmaker TORE APART the Modi government in her maiden speech in Parliament. 😱

07/02/2019 5:33 PM
Politics

11662 comments

  • Thasni N.
    16 hours

    Great speech madam...

  • Anwer M.
    3 days

    She already warn in her maiden speech that BJP will make racism in future

  • Imran K.
    4 days

    Hats of to you madam🙏

  • Vivek P.
    5 days

    Citizens of every developed and developing countries have atleast a document stating their nationality. Govt that is Congress as well as BJP have been pushing citizens to get an Aadhar Card. Its not that the govt has not given sufficient time they have given everyone enough time to get their document to prove ur nationality. This is a good step taken by the govt to check on the nationality document as the main aim is to avoid infiltration from other nations and to ensure govt money is used for only the citizens of India. It's similar to have a ticket (any nationality document) and travelling by train and now the ticket collector (government) wants to check your ticket to ensure you are seated on your berth and not on someone else's to avoid hassles for the others.

  • Nishant J.
    12/10/2019 19:09

    Liberal diyan cheekhaan

  • Mike T.
    11/27/2019 15:33

    Nonsense this is why in opposition only barking

  • Sukhwinder S.
    11/21/2019 12:18

    Respected mam,s everything is true

  • Ashok K.
    11/19/2019 17:21

    Constitutional legacy unfollowed

  • Ashok K.
    11/19/2019 17:13

    Jai ho mam

  • Rush K.
    11/17/2019 19:02

    Wow she is darm good. Intelligent and impressing... kick Modi or Puddi out and let tis gal rule... then u see changes of peace in India...✌🏼

  • Sandip S.
    11/16/2019 04:06

    Need more MPs like her. To make strong opposition👍

  • Kamalan A.
    11/07/2019 13:51

    Yes but she represents one of the worst states in India

  • Emily W.
    11/07/2019 10:58

    You go girl 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽

  • Sujata B.
    11/07/2019 07:40

    One amazing woman!!! You indians are very lucky to have her in ur parliament!

  • Anil K.
    11/06/2019 14:45

    Facism is in WB. And you will regret soon

  • Bhandari M.
    11/06/2019 09:57

    Dumb

  • Prashant G.
    11/04/2019 10:52

    बांग्लादेशके नागरिक और रोहिंग्याकी अम्मा इतनाही प्यार है तो तेरे जमाई कर ले

  • RJ F.
    11/01/2019 14:03

    Modi will destroy India 🇮🇳 n indisn econmy

  • Aniket L.
    10/26/2019 11:43

    She deserves an Oscar for the performance. Hypocracy at its best. Brut India stop spreading hate in this country

  • Jasbir M.
    10/13/2019 10:46

    Great, the truth shall prevail in masses