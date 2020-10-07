back

Mahua Moitra’s Road Into Politics

You know her as the fiery parliamentarian. But Mahua Moitra admitted she was nervous standing before this audience. 👀 Here’s the TMC lawmaker delivering the Sara Mathew Memorial Lecture organised by St. Mary’s School in New Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave. Thanks to The Marian Wire.

07/10/2020 2:27 PM
  • 544.8K
  • 411

308 comments

  • Manjari M.
    15 minutes

    Big fan. We need her and people like her

  • Dorjee T.
    20 minutes

    AKA Jashi of Rani has emerged in new phase or era. I support her in every even unconditional ways my didi...you can do hell lotsa. I salute you Didi

  • Sourav G.
    25 minutes

    But still what improvements are you doing in your loksabha??..If speaking is something what you believe.. What's the difference between you and arnab goswami..indeed both of you have fantastic vocabulary stock..

  • Satyaki S.
    27 minutes

    She is no doubt a great speaker.Her Oratory skills are just out of the world.But everytime I see her..she is busy in criticizing the government.An ace Banker with so much of knowledge of Finance and Economics is expected to present some concrete road map for the Economic Progress of the Nation.Mere shouting using ornamental terms and phrases in Parliament can earn her the badge of a good orator only.She should unviel the governement the doable action points which can enhance the productivity of India.There are many eminient economist who are anti government but they do have their specific opinion which they present at various forums.But Madam is more busy engaged in an intellectual Jugglary.Result will follow only when the intellect gets manifiested into the social cause of the Nation.

  • Arshi B.
    31 minutes

    Absolutely True....

  • Vishnu C.
    39 minutes

    beside opposing did you really did something for the country.

  • Gaurav R.
    an hour

    She deserves to be a future priminister

  • Anushka D.
    2 hours

    👏

  • Mrinalini M.
    2 hours

    So much arrogance.. phew.. she doesn't know how to talk to a student and she thinks she will make a difference.. shrill bimbo

  • Shyamal B.
    2 hours

    Hats Off..👍👍

  • Girija G.
    2 hours

    Dramabaj

  • Sanchary G.
    2 hours

    Only if she led a party of her own. I think all good politicians have clubbed in the wrong parties

  • Ashish S.
    2 hours

    Excruciatingly boring despite i admire your prowess of a lady holding a mirror upto gov in parliament but how easily you tuck the murder of democratic rights in bengal under carpet. What prompts otherwise so outbold mp with exquisite oratory skills to sheath her tongue on broad daylight relegation of democracy to dustbin in wb

  • Shakuntala D.
    2 hours

    We need a political leader like her who is confident parliamentarian who can question the opposition like a tigress.... we want a lot of her

  • ಸುಹೇಲ್ ಅ.
    2 hours

    Mori- How to digest the words. Bhakt- put Hajmola and chew it 😜😜😜

  • Akanksha A.
    3 hours

    Just a hoarse voice....all talk nothing concrete to offer

  • Rashmi S.
    3 hours

    A BIMBETTE MP..!!!!

  • Su F.
    3 hours

    thank me later😀😀😀

  • Priti A.
    3 hours

    She is best...something we need in our democracy

  • শঙ্খ ব.
    3 hours

    Respect..

