back
Mahua Moitra’s Road Into Politics
You know her as the fiery parliamentarian. But Mahua Moitra admitted she was nervous standing before this audience. 👀 Here’s the TMC lawmaker delivering the Sara Mathew Memorial Lecture organised by St. Mary’s School in New Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave. Thanks to The Marian Wire.
07/10/2020 2:27 PM
- 544.8K
- 13.3K
- 411
308 comments
Manjari M.15 minutes
Big fan. We need her and people like her
Dorjee T.20 minutes
AKA Jashi of Rani has emerged in new phase or era. I support her in every even unconditional ways my didi...you can do hell lotsa. I salute you Didi
Sourav G.25 minutes
But still what improvements are you doing in your loksabha??..If speaking is something what you believe.. What's the difference between you and arnab goswami..indeed both of you have fantastic vocabulary stock..
Satyaki S.27 minutes
She is no doubt a great speaker.Her Oratory skills are just out of the world.But everytime I see her..she is busy in criticizing the government.An ace Banker with so much of knowledge of Finance and Economics is expected to present some concrete road map for the Economic Progress of the Nation.Mere shouting using ornamental terms and phrases in Parliament can earn her the badge of a good orator only.She should unviel the governement the doable action points which can enhance the productivity of India.There are many eminient economist who are anti government but they do have their specific opinion which they present at various forums.But Madam is more busy engaged in an intellectual Jugglary.Result will follow only when the intellect gets manifiested into the social cause of the Nation.
Arshi B.31 minutes
Absolutely True....
Vishnu C.39 minutes
beside opposing did you really did something for the country.
Gaurav R.an hour
She deserves to be a future priminister
Anushka D.2 hours
👏
Mrinalini M.2 hours
So much arrogance.. phew.. she doesn't know how to talk to a student and she thinks she will make a difference.. shrill bimbo
Shyamal B.2 hours
Hats Off..👍👍
Girija G.2 hours
Dramabaj
Sanchary G.2 hours
Only if she led a party of her own. I think all good politicians have clubbed in the wrong parties
Ashish S.2 hours
Excruciatingly boring despite i admire your prowess of a lady holding a mirror upto gov in parliament but how easily you tuck the murder of democratic rights in bengal under carpet. What prompts otherwise so outbold mp with exquisite oratory skills to sheath her tongue on broad daylight relegation of democracy to dustbin in wb
Shakuntala D.2 hours
We need a political leader like her who is confident parliamentarian who can question the opposition like a tigress.... we want a lot of her
ಸುಹೇಲ್ ಅ.2 hours
Mori- How to digest the words. Bhakt- put Hajmola and chew it 😜😜😜
Akanksha A.3 hours
Just a hoarse voice....all talk nothing concrete to offer
Rashmi S.3 hours
A BIMBETTE MP..!!!!
Su F.3 hours
thank me later😀😀😀
Priti A.3 hours
She is best...something we need in our democracy
শঙ্খ ব.3 hours
Respect..