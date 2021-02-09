back

Mahua Moitra Shakes Up Parliament Again

The Trinamool Congress MP questioned the Modi government’s “courage” on a number of pressing issues in her speech.

09/02/2021 5:07 PM
  • 1.6M
  • 2.5K

Portraits

  1. 6:46

    Parthiv Patel On Why He Never Quit

  2. 3:00

    Doctor Opens “One Rupee Clinic” To Aid The Needy

  3. 3:53

    Here's How Farmers Are Here To Stay

  4. 3:28

    Sai Pallavi Doesn’t Care For Fairness Remedies

  5. 3:00

    Disha Ravi On Her Activism

  6. 6:40

    Rujuta Diwekar Is Out Busting Myths

2148 comments

  • Bi N.
    a day

    Well done!! Finally a woman has to come out and say the BJP is naked and coward, public will not understand till graveyard

  • बाहुबलि र.
    a day

    I'm became friend of her.

  • Mubarak C.
    a day

    👏👏👏👏🙏

  • Umed S.
    a day

    Modern and refined Mamta Banerjee She is stepping in to her feet

  • Nirvair S.
    a day

    Very bold speech.

  • Rohit G.
    2 days

    Wel done

  • Balbir S.
    2 days

    Why Activist Disha Ravi, Arrested Over "Toolkit", Argued Her Own Case: NDTV: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/farmers-protest-why-activist-disha-ravi-arrested-over-toolkit-argued-her-own-case-2370762 Disha Ravi did not have her own lawyer, Abhinav Sekhri, when she was produced in court yesterday with charges of sedition and conspiracy and sent to five days in police custody.: All India: Reported by Mukesh Singh Sengar, Sreenivasan Jain, Edited by Deepshikha GhoshUpdated: February 15, 2021 6:21 pm IST Global celebrities and public figures have weighed in on social media with their views on the farmer protests in India drawing international attention towards the issue.: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-55413499 https://www.bbc.com/news/newsbeat-55937894 Is Disha Ravi’s, arrest also as a message to keep on frightening Indians to win elections as a policy matter of Amit Shah? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ySzTYkmeik February 15, 2021 | Prime Time With Ravish Kumar | Full Episode https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ySzTYkmeik February 15, 2021 | Prime Time With Ravish Kumar | Full Episode https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ySzTYkmeik Is Disha Ravi’s, arrest also as a message to keep on frightening Indians to win elections as a policy matter of Amit Shah? India could not provide beneficial farming Agriculture equipment -tools to small land holders: Learned Governor Explained Long Back http://www.thekhalsa.org/frame.php?path=356&article=25293 By: Balbir Singh Sooch-Sikh Vichar Manch https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3692051330829943&set=a.132674403434338 India could not provide beneficial farming Agriculture equipment -tools to small land holders: Learned Governor Explained Long Back Madhya Pradesh Farmer Mandis Collapsing or Chaos in the Mandis! https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3692051330829943&set=a.132674403434338 Have India also imported the equipment- tools for 'War-like fortification' to protect Delhi? https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2021/02/02/delhi-police-chief-defends-heightened-security-at-delhi-borders-visits-injured-personnel.html ....... India could not provide beneficial farming Agriculture equipment -tools to small land holders: Learned Governor Explained Long Back http://www.thekhalsa.org/frame.php?path=356&article=25293 By: Balbir Singh Sooch-Sikh Vichar Manch https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3692051330829943&set=a.132674403434338 India could not provide beneficial farming Agriculture equipment -tools to small land holders: Learned Governor Explained Long Back Madhya Pradesh Farmer Mandis Collapsing or Chaos in the Mandis! https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3692051330829943&set=a.132674403434338

  • Mohammed N.
    2 days

    Big salute to the courageous Lady

  • Sonal C.
    2 days

    Boro pandit

  • Md I.
    2 days

    Well done....Supperb 🙏

  • Antony K.
    2 days

    We need a opposition like this She is right in every word

  • Monica K.
    2 days

    Great maua keep it up fight for right You are thr next CM of Bengal GOD Willing 🙏

  • Devinder K.
    2 days

    Excellent orator This kind of opposition is the need of the hour

  • Irfan A.
    2 days

    Aise log hindustan me hone ke bawajood des ek chai wala chalaye saram karo

  • Sumitra P.
    2 days

    Melodrama

  • Somayya M.
    2 days

    Indias fake democracy

  • Rahul G.
    2 days

    What fascinated me was, her vocabulary and fluency 👍

  • Rabbani S.
    2 days

    A guy named arnab who had the military secret and and laughed on Pulwama by saying "we won like crazy" is a true deshbhakt.

  • Clayton S.
    2 days

    Excellent portraying of the brutal government and inefficient & useless judiciary! Ma'am.

  • Bashir A.
    2 days

    Moitra most of the parliamentarians, are not understanding you what you are saying

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.