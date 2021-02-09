Mahua Moitra Shakes Up Parliament Again

Parthiv Patel On Why He Never Quit
Bi N.a day
Well done!! Finally a woman has to come out and say the BJP is naked and coward, public will not understand till graveyard
बाहुबलि र.a day
I'm became friend of her.
Mubarak C.a day
👏👏👏👏🙏
Umed S.a day
Modern and refined Mamta Banerjee She is stepping in to her feet
Nirvair S.a day
Very bold speech.
Rohit G.2 days
Wel done
Balbir S.2 days
Why Activist Disha Ravi, Arrested Over "Toolkit", Argued Her Own Case: NDTV: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/farmers-protest-why-activist-disha-ravi-arrested-over-toolkit-argued-her-own-case-2370762 Disha Ravi did not have her own lawyer, Abhinav Sekhri, when she was produced in court yesterday with charges of sedition and conspiracy and sent to five days in police custody.: All India: Reported by Mukesh Singh Sengar, Sreenivasan Jain, Edited by Deepshikha GhoshUpdated: February 15, 2021 6:21 pm IST Global celebrities and public figures have weighed in on social media with their views on the farmer protests in India drawing international attention towards the issue.: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-55413499 https://www.bbc.com/news/newsbeat-55937894 Is Disha Ravi’s, arrest also as a message to keep on frightening Indians to win elections as a policy matter of Amit Shah? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ySzTYkmeik February 15, 2021 | Prime Time With Ravish Kumar | Full Episode https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ySzTYkmeik February 15, 2021 | Prime Time With Ravish Kumar | Full Episode https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ySzTYkmeik Is Disha Ravi’s, arrest also as a message to keep on frightening Indians to win elections as a policy matter of Amit Shah? India could not provide beneficial farming Agriculture equipment -tools to small land holders: Learned Governor Explained Long Back http://www.thekhalsa.org/frame.php?path=356&article=25293 By: Balbir Singh Sooch-Sikh Vichar Manch https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3692051330829943&set=a.132674403434338 India could not provide beneficial farming Agriculture equipment -tools to small land holders: Learned Governor Explained Long Back Madhya Pradesh Farmer Mandis Collapsing or Chaos in the Mandis! https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3692051330829943&set=a.132674403434338 Have India also imported the equipment- tools for 'War-like fortification' to protect Delhi? https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2021/02/02/delhi-police-chief-defends-heightened-security-at-delhi-borders-visits-injured-personnel.html ....... India could not provide beneficial farming Agriculture equipment -tools to small land holders: Learned Governor Explained Long Back http://www.thekhalsa.org/frame.php?path=356&article=25293 By: Balbir Singh Sooch-Sikh Vichar Manch https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3692051330829943&set=a.132674403434338 India could not provide beneficial farming Agriculture equipment -tools to small land holders: Learned Governor Explained Long Back Madhya Pradesh Farmer Mandis Collapsing or Chaos in the Mandis! https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=3692051330829943&set=a.132674403434338
Mohammed N.2 days
Big salute to the courageous Lady
Sonal C.2 days
Boro pandit
Md I.2 days
Well done....Supperb 🙏
Antony K.2 days
We need a opposition like this She is right in every word
Monica K.2 days
Great maua keep it up fight for right You are thr next CM of Bengal GOD Willing 🙏
Devinder K.2 days
Excellent orator This kind of opposition is the need of the hour
Irfan A.2 days
Aise log hindustan me hone ke bawajood des ek chai wala chalaye saram karo
Sumitra P.2 days
Melodrama
Somayya M.2 days
Indias fake democracy
Rahul G.2 days
What fascinated me was, her vocabulary and fluency 👍
Rabbani S.2 days
A guy named arnab who had the military secret and and laughed on Pulwama by saying "we won like crazy" is a true deshbhakt.
Clayton S.2 days
Excellent portraying of the brutal government and inefficient & useless judiciary! Ma'am.
Bashir A.2 days
Moitra most of the parliamentarians, are not understanding you what you are saying