back

Makeup And Masculinity Can Survive Together

Man and makeup. Made for each other. Ankush Bahuguna tells you how. 👀😎

06/14/2020 8:57 AM
  • 448.3k
  • 337

Changing India

  1. 1:48

    How Fishermen Help Endangered Turtles Every Year

  2. 1:30

    A Temple Bell You Can Ring Without Touching

  3. 1:57

    Indian American Cheered Amid Anti-Racism Protests

  4. 4:14

    Stop Saying This If You Care About Black Lives

  5. 7:27

    Speaking Out About Child Sexual Abuse

  6. 0:40

    Makeup And Masculinity Can Survive Together

231 comments

  • Richa D.
    a day

    Bang on

  • Sanjay R.
    a day

    Bak bh....dk

  • Yogesh B.
    a day

    If Brut sends another of these stupid videos I am going to unfollow them.

  • Aaqib C.
    a day

    samjhay?

  • Pooja T.
    a day

    this is fr u ❤❤

  • Sanya R.
    a day

    apply your sunscreen and do your eyebrows👑🤩

  • Divya P.
    a day

    Black live matter mein sabko gora hoke bahar nikalna hai protest ke liye 😂

  • Ajay K.
    a day

    Nikal laude💣

  • Honey P.
    a day

    This is succhhhh a phenomenal video!

  • Lalit S.
    a day

    Tiktok me ladki banke naachle 🤣

  • Lalit S.
    a day

    These so called social media influencers can post anything shitty to get like light bo these people will come out and say black lifes matter bastatd you yourself promoting these differences.

  • Hamakara H.
    a day

    social media is fair game.

  • Hina A.
    a day

    see how strong this is ❤️

  • Pamela M.
    a day

    Sahanawaz Hossain

  • Kashfy P.
    a day

    shikho kichu🙄

  • Josephine K.
    a day

    👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Ravish S.
    a day

    I m missing hindustani bhau's pet dialogue.

  • Momin S.
    a day

    Ye kya bawaaseer hai

  • Ashvita S.
    a day

    Woah! U blend that like a pro.. Frankly, with dat skin u don't need it.. But our choice..

  • Himanshu D.
    a day

    No it won't tumhe pata bhi nhi Chalega kab tum karan johar banjaogay