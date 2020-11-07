back
Malayalam Actor Fights Abuse After ‘Rape’ Scene Leaked Online
Sona Abraham was a teenager when she acted in a rape scene for a 2013 Malayalam film. Abraham and her family were shocked when the raw footage later surfaced online including on porn websites. They ran pillar to post to take them down and hold those responsible for the leak accountable. This is Sona’s story, which she shared as part of the Women in Cinema Collective’s ongoing “Refuse the Abuse” campaign.
07/11/2020 2:57 PM
160 comments
Genevieve C.3 days
Yes ! Most Indian men are a users and abusers
Genevieve C.3 days
Kerela is not a place for liberal woman. The woman are badly treated always
Genevieve C.3 days
You keep strong
Nirmala G.3 days
Those producers and directors should be the ones, who should be exploited, and sued for letting the video leaked, I'm sure they sold the video, also in india and places around the world women are judged by men, and sometimes even our own women judge us. I hope god continue to give you the strength and faith to keep.strong.
Gauri C.3 days
You are a strong woman keep fighting Do not lose hope You were underage and that video whoever viral it did a wrong thing It’s child pornography Which you did not agreed to So it’s a crime Hate it when our society do not support women girls Sorry what you are been going through Hats off to you keep fighting Who knows but being a law student you will change this law and do justice to you and other victims who are not so brave like you
Kmby M.3 days
.. Iron Lady..... You are strong... Live your life girl..
Veena A.6 days
You must be proud that as an artist you could take that scene... step over such ppl and move on...you will another 100million who appreciates you🙂
Sheeba S.20/11/2020 08:27
Life is a challenge , you faced it well. Ignore all sick people , go ahead, you have a bright future !
Helen T.19/11/2020 13:52
Keep up your brave front.Fight your fears and move ahead in life
Bruce S.19/11/2020 13:43
Hats of to u for being so strong
Debojyoti B.18/11/2020 16:36
So in this country sunny leone is a movie star and she doesnt deserve to live 😥
Afshan H.18/11/2020 03:23
The truth fights for itself 💖
Pradip K.17/11/2020 18:03
You did nothing wrong, be proud of yourself. No need to explain to anyone. No need to waste your valuable time looking for a needle in the haystack. Greedy people have used the video you acted for their own gains. Put your head up and walk with proud bcos you are strong. Let the people talk whatever they want to talk. There is a saying When people talk or envy about you that means you are making progress in life and they are jealous of you. So let them be. I would hold the director and the producer of the movies guilty or a counted of wrong doing as its their responsibility. Sue them for tarnishing your reputation.
Dhanalakshmivenkatraman17/11/2020 05:35
It is not ur fault dear raise as a star,show this world women will not stay at home for the act this society to feel shame of
Thambi G.17/11/2020 00:00
Don't you ever think of committing suicide, that is running away from life and reality, .fight it out, u have done nothing wrong,.
Padmini S.16/11/2020 15:14
Hats off to you girl. You will and are an inspiration to many and have no fear. You will emerge victorious and stronger than ever before. God bless
Liya S.16/11/2020 09:53
Dont worry dear... we all are with you.... stay strong. If you face any problem you should know... please contact http://ncw.nic.in/contact-us GOD BLESS YOU!!❤️
Shilpa Y.15/11/2020 19:28
Don't worry yaar,if you get chance to work with popular directors these people will be fan of you, Don't worry about society if you are right then everything will be fine. Everything happens for our own goodness.Hope for best.👍
Tonny D.14/11/2020 12:56
Let the dogs bark be strong enough and fight will pray that justice will be done soon
Jaikala G.13/11/2020 23:46
Attend the free guest lecture in a place close to you soon...miracles occur...all the best!