Malayalam Actor Fights Abuse After ‘Rape’ Scene Leaked Online

Sona Abraham was a teenager when she acted in a rape scene for a 2013 Malayalam film. Abraham and her family were shocked when the raw footage later surfaced online including on porn websites. They ran pillar to post to take them down and hold those responsible for the leak accountable. This is Sona’s story, which she shared as part of the Women in Cinema Collective’s ongoing “Refuse the Abuse” campaign.