Mamata And Modi's Spat At Netaji's Birthday

"Inviting someone only to disrespect them is rather distasteful." So what if the PM was around, Mamata Banerjee wasn’t going to stand any “politics” at Netaji event.

25/01/2021 1:27 PM
322 comments

  • Sathish C.
    3 hours

    Brunt india have no manners like mammata this is secular country it is was Wrost thing to talk like that in the public and support by burnt india to take the freedom public .

  • Satyan T.
    3 hours

    And Brut again got some masala

  • Santhosh N.
    4 hours

    Sri ram is insult for demons devil's

  • Stand Z.
    4 hours

    Modi using Bose for vote

  • Gautam S.
    6 hours

    Brut India whats your hidden agenda???? All your posts are anti Govt. Atleast the copy indicates that. In Hindustan, How Jai Shree Ram can insult a Hindu CM. Instead of showing this version you need to show how our Sanatan Tradition is getting attacked every day in the name Freedom of speech.

  • Justin A.
    8 hours

    Thanthakku pirakathavanmaar

  • Vibhakar S.
    10 hours

    In India we greet with jai shree ram or jai siya ram... So where is disrespect... Its in the brain of mamta

  • Mayukh B.
    11 hours

    kabiguru ko dekh lo..

  • Ajay K.
    12 hours

    Good

  • Nilkamal K.
    14 hours

    Jai shree ram bolna konsi beizzati hui ye pata nhi chala.

  • Aahil R.
    14 hours

    Kya jhut bolte modi g

  • Mansi D.
    14 hours

    what's so insulting by saying jai sri ram... I don't think there is any think insulting.. I'm not in Pakistan.. for heaven sake. netaji would have also been happy with those words . so never mind.. mamta needs to grow up..

  • Sandeep B.
    14 hours

    Replying to her protest might not be on his script. She shouldn't feel offended. I think it's downright disgusting to expect an instant response from the likes of Modi who rely on scripts to utter even a single word in public.

  • Sajid S.
    14 hours

    Asaram jail se kab bahar Aya

  • Robiul R.
    14 hours

    Mamata Didi Jindabat 💚💚💚💚

  • Mohammad M.
    16 hours

    Style

  • Karn V.
    17 hours

    It was the Celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who was secularists & leftist, True patriot in all means Why there need slogan of Jai Shree Ram / only cheap bjp political provocation/ well shunted by the CM 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

  • Lhm A.
    18 hours

    Go and see the FARMERS in delhi idiot

  • Shathish R.
    18 hours

    When Lions goes to another territory to conquer. It faces another Lions not Hyenas. This is the example.

  • Amaan M.
    18 hours

    She didn't loose her cool she simply said what was wrong. Certainly it was no political events and she was invited as a guest there. This is why we hate chaddis

