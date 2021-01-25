back
Mamata And Modi's Spat At Netaji's Birthday
"Inviting someone only to disrespect them is rather distasteful." So what if the PM was around, Mamata Banerjee wasn’t going to stand any “politics” at Netaji event.
25/01/2021 1:27 PM
322 comments
Sathish C.3 hours
Brunt india have no manners like mammata this is secular country it is was Wrost thing to talk like that in the public and support by burnt india to take the freedom public .
Satyan T.3 hours
And Brut again got some masala
Santhosh N.4 hours
Sri ram is insult for demons devil's
Stand Z.4 hours
Modi using Bose for vote
Gautam S.6 hours
Brut India whats your hidden agenda???? All your posts are anti Govt. Atleast the copy indicates that. In Hindustan, How Jai Shree Ram can insult a Hindu CM. Instead of showing this version you need to show how our Sanatan Tradition is getting attacked every day in the name Freedom of speech.
Justin A.8 hours
Thanthakku pirakathavanmaar
Vibhakar S.10 hours
In India we greet with jai shree ram or jai siya ram... So where is disrespect... Its in the brain of mamta
Mayukh B.11 hours
kabiguru ko dekh lo..
Ajay K.12 hours
Good
Nilkamal K.14 hours
Jai shree ram bolna konsi beizzati hui ye pata nhi chala.
Aahil R.14 hours
Kya jhut bolte modi g
Mansi D.14 hours
what's so insulting by saying jai sri ram... I don't think there is any think insulting.. I'm not in Pakistan.. for heaven sake. netaji would have also been happy with those words . so never mind.. mamta needs to grow up..
Sandeep B.14 hours
Replying to her protest might not be on his script. She shouldn't feel offended. I think it's downright disgusting to expect an instant response from the likes of Modi who rely on scripts to utter even a single word in public.
Sajid S.14 hours
Asaram jail se kab bahar Aya
Robiul R.14 hours
Mamata Didi Jindabat 💚💚💚💚
Mohammad M.16 hours
Style
Karn V.17 hours
It was the Celebration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose who was secularists & leftist, True patriot in all means Why there need slogan of Jai Shree Ram / only cheap bjp political provocation/ well shunted by the CM 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Lhm A.18 hours
Go and see the FARMERS in delhi idiot
Shathish R.18 hours
When Lions goes to another territory to conquer. It faces another Lions not Hyenas. This is the example.
Amaan M.18 hours
She didn't loose her cool she simply said what was wrong. Certainly it was no political events and she was invited as a guest there. This is why we hate chaddis