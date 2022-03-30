back
Mamata attacks Centre over fuel price surge
"Will people eat BJP or Delhi's laddoo?" West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tore into the central government over the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel.
30/03/2022 11:55 AM
- 37K
- 1K
- 188
178 comments
Leela D.an hour
Bengal is almost filled with Rohingyas People be careful one day they will kick you out
Shallin D.6 hours
See how ironic is this, that the students who return, don't have Money to eat, live or survive... The condition of WB is ruthless and jacked up... Can't imagine what will have there next! Communist governments are always begging because they make their youth hopeless and slaves...
Johnny E.7 hours
Ban, e, v, m
Er M.8 hours
No way
Kabak T.9 hours
Wretched woman.....kick her out from this country!!!
Mukesh A.10 hours
Reduce 30 rs from state government tax ,you did not reduce last time when centre reduce
Priyankar R.12 hours
❤️
Nishita M.12 hours
West Bengal ko waste bengal banane ka kaam ho raha hain aur Mamta didi Central pe ungli uthati hain😆😥
Aryanbhaskarsingh S.12 hours
Danga khayega didi
Harpreet S.13 hours
She epitomizes herself as an anxious sympathiser of muslims and made wide inroads for the Bangladeshis and Rohingyas that she celebrates and also rejoices the pains of the Hindus on this.
Shamim A.13 hours
Anda khayega.... 🥲
Gabriel C.14 hours
Blame your own citizens for going to Russia to study. Its university degree isn't recognised in my country. Shows you how worthless its degree is.
Rish A.14 hours
Apne yaha kyun nahi sasta krte phir ye chizo ko 😒
Gabriel C.14 hours
Apparently this lady forgot or never heard of this saying. There r 5 people in this world that can never be trusted. 1. Insurance sales agent. 2. Lawyers. 3. Car Sales Person. 4. Housing Agents. 5. POLITICIANS. She should know it better . She's a politician. They always promise but after election is over , never DELIVER.
Sushil K.15 hours
Chup sali chinal
Sadia S.15 hours
beautiful lady and wonderful speech
Sriramulu16 hours
CM eates blood and flesh of Hindus who are killed by Bangladesh killers.
C S.17 hours
If raising means you resign , it will automatically comes down.
Subir D.17 hours
She has no other jobs. Except pointing others faults leaving thousands of her own faults. She is doing only show buisness to earn votes. Nothing else.
Balu G.18 hours
Former congressi The most violent cm in history of India