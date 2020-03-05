back

Mamata Banerjee's Speech On Bangla Refugees

"Partition refugees in Bengal are Indian citizens", says Mamata Banerjee.

03/05/2020 1:16 PMupdated: 03/05/2020 1:16 PM
143 comments

  • SN S.
    11 hours

    Ka Ka Chi Chi

  • Dewa M.
    12 hours

    This woman is mental maybe she is brainwashed and radicalised by her close people

  • Bhaskar S.
    13 hours

    Thus the creation of West Bangladesh... or Greater Bangla... path is paved

  • Rohit J.
    16 hours

    सिखों का क़त्लेआम हुआ 1984 में । अब मुस्लिम का क़त्लेआम /नरसंहार हुआ सरकारों का क्या तब भी उनका समर्थन था हत्यारों को अब भी समर्थन है । फिर दलित का होगा अगला नंबर उन्ही का है ।

  • Muhammad R.
    16 hours

    India is burning & is already on the way of self destruction due to Extremist approach of her short sighted Leaders & RSS . However I humbly request that Muslims of India must keep themselves away from riots to avoid blame for her destruction & must avoid fighting with Hindues . Instead They shall concentrate to take precautions against the spread of & make arrangements to fight back with the ‘ CORONA VIRUS ’. This virus may prove more deadly than RSS Extremists. It is worth mentioning here that the majority of hindues are not against muslims community, hence it ‘ll be too easy to take the Extremist on & fight them back in self defence. Follow the footsteps of Afghan Taliban to fight till the enemy comes to term & accept total defeat . https://www.thequint.com/news/breaking-news/coronavirus-outbreak-covid-19-latest-news-live-updates?utm_campaign=e3fedfac-6e0b-409a-a135-8f1c30171473&utm_source=smugglr&utm_medium=fb_messenger_bot

  • Neelam T.
    17 hours

    Jihadi didi....totally brainwashed...

  • Soumen D.
    20 hours

    She is in last stage please pray for her.

  • Sankarshan D.
    a day

    Not suprising, this is the standard operating procedure of Orthodox Islam and fully condoned by their sympathisers . Authors note, the original core of this post was written 2 years ago. First they supress the population via a propaganda warfare campaign bullying, threatening and blackmailing citizens. Using a tailored pyschological attack specifically designed for the target culture. This in turn allows Orthodox Islam followers to Target those who oppose them. Hence the USE OF FICTIOUS words like islamphobia and or the race ideology. This allows Orthodox Islam followers to commit whatever crimes they please without accountability, and punish those who speak out against those crimes. This is why Orthodox Islam followers require Ethicity, Relgious and Cultural immunity. Allowing Orthodox Islam followers to continue this 1400 year old IDEA committing crimes without accountability or condamation, crimes they freely commit in their homelands over 1400+ years.

  • Mandeep B.
    a day

    Mamta mother of Bangladeshi refugees........

  • John N.
    a day

    Each and every states are small countries and every state joined forms united states of India.....History gonna change....Proud tamilan from my tamil country (தமிழ் நாடு)

  • James R.
    a day

    No fuckin state under centre every state similar to Europe countries module, french never bother Dutch, portegese, spaniels and Greeks they are called on EC, same as that this country also has many states, culture, language and traditional values, u don't know history of the world, who is the first gen

  • James R.
    a day

    U r the best Bengal tigress salute u

  • Azeem P.
    a day

    Fit for PM

  • Chulbul P.
    a day

    We love didi

  • Venugopal K.
    a day

    Please let's know which government central/State, Authority as per constitution to giving/Decide Indian citizenship..... then Decide who is wrong... 👍

  • Milind B.
    a day

    this lady whose family displaced from present bangladesh is trying to put refugies and infeltraters same. strange!

  • Gangadharam A.
    a day

    She wants Muslims only not Hindus.So Hindus must unite to send her to Bangladesh.

  • Krishnapriya K.
    a day

    Who gave her right to talk meaninglessly and mindlessly.She absolutely gone mad, stupid woman

  • Tapas P.
    a day

    So, why don't she ask Bangladesh PM to join Indian land rather as before 1947 all Bangladeshi were Indian citizens!! They were refugees regarding the war of 1971 but after 40-50 years we should tell them to rebuild there homes in their own land.. Of course Bangladesh is Islamic country and hence Muslim rights would be safeguarded

  • Chaitanya S.
    a day

    Does she even have rights to give citizenship to anyone???? That was her first line.... I don’t understand that language though... She announced it herself that she’s given citizenship.... Now every mother fucker she’s given citizenship, should be kicked out along with her 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Full support CAA and NRC