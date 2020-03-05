Mamata Banerjee's Speech On Bangla Refugees

Joe Biden's Many, Many, Many Gaffes
It's still hard not to touch your face
Michelle Obama wants young women in politics
Trump vs. the coronavirus taskforce
Bernie Sanders vs. Joe Biden on Super Tuesday
The wealth tax, explained
Ka Ka Chi Chi
This woman is mental maybe she is brainwashed and radicalised by her close people
Thus the creation of West Bangladesh... or Greater Bangla... path is paved
सिखों का क़त्लेआम हुआ 1984 में ।
अब मुस्लिम का क़त्लेआम /नरसंहार हुआ
सरकारों का क्या तब भी उनका समर्थन था हत्यारों को अब भी समर्थन है ।
फिर दलित का होगा अगला नंबर उन्ही का है ।
India is burning & is already on the way of self destruction due to Extremist approach of her short sighted Leaders & RSS . However I humbly request that Muslims of India must keep themselves away from riots to avoid blame for her destruction & must avoid fighting with Hindues .
Instead They shall concentrate to take precautions against the spread of & make arrangements to fight back with the ‘ CORONA VIRUS ’. This virus may prove more deadly than RSS Extremists.
It is worth mentioning here that the majority of hindues are not against muslims community, hence it ‘ll be too easy to take the Extremist on & fight them back in self defence.
Follow the footsteps of Afghan Taliban to fight till the enemy comes to term & accept total defeat .
https://www.thequint.com/news/breaking-news/coronavirus-outbreak-covid-19-latest-news-live-updates?utm_campaign=e3fedfac-6e0b-409a-a135-8f1c30171473&utm_source=smugglr&utm_medium=fb_messenger_bot
Jihadi didi....totally brainwashed...
She is in last stage please pray for her.
Not suprising, this is the standard operating procedure of Orthodox Islam and fully condoned by their sympathisers .
Authors note, the original core of this post was written 2 years ago.
First they supress the population via a propaganda warfare campaign bullying, threatening and blackmailing citizens. Using a tailored pyschological attack specifically designed for the target culture.
This in turn allows Orthodox Islam followers to Target those who oppose them.
Hence the USE OF FICTIOUS words like islamphobia and or the race ideology.
This allows Orthodox Islam followers to commit whatever crimes they please without accountability, and punish those who speak out against those crimes.
This is why Orthodox Islam followers require Ethicity, Relgious and Cultural immunity.
Allowing Orthodox Islam followers to continue this 1400 year old IDEA committing crimes without accountability or condamation, crimes they freely commit in their homelands over 1400+ years.
Mamta mother of Bangladeshi refugees........
Each and every states are small countries and every state joined forms united states of India.....History gonna change....Proud tamilan from my tamil country (தமிழ் நாடு)
No fuckin state under centre every state similar to Europe countries module, french never bother Dutch, portegese, spaniels and Greeks they are called on EC, same as that this country also has many states, culture, language and traditional values, u don't know history of the world, who is the first gen
U r the best Bengal tigress salute u
Fit for PM
We love didi
Please let's know which government central/State, Authority as per constitution to giving/Decide Indian citizenship..... then Decide who is wrong... 👍
this lady whose family displaced from present bangladesh is trying to put refugies and infeltraters same. strange!
She wants Muslims only not Hindus.So Hindus must unite to send her to Bangladesh.
Who gave her right to talk meaninglessly and mindlessly.She absolutely gone mad, stupid woman
So, why don't she ask Bangladesh PM to join Indian land rather as before 1947 all Bangladeshi were Indian citizens!! They were refugees regarding the war of 1971 but after 40-50 years we should tell them to rebuild there homes in their own land.. Of course Bangladesh is Islamic country and hence Muslim rights would be safeguarded
Does she even have rights to give citizenship to anyone????
That was her first line.... I don’t understand that language though...
She announced it herself that she’s given citizenship....
Now every mother fucker she’s given citizenship, should be kicked out along with her 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Full support CAA and NRC
143 comments
SN S.11 hours
Ka Ka Chi Chi
Dewa M.12 hours
This woman is mental maybe she is brainwashed and radicalised by her close people
Bhaskar S.13 hours
Thus the creation of West Bangladesh... or Greater Bangla... path is paved
Rohit J.16 hours
सिखों का क़त्लेआम हुआ 1984 में । अब मुस्लिम का क़त्लेआम /नरसंहार हुआ सरकारों का क्या तब भी उनका समर्थन था हत्यारों को अब भी समर्थन है । फिर दलित का होगा अगला नंबर उन्ही का है ।
Muhammad R.16 hours
India is burning & is already on the way of self destruction due to Extremist approach of her short sighted Leaders & RSS . However I humbly request that Muslims of India must keep themselves away from riots to avoid blame for her destruction & must avoid fighting with Hindues . Instead They shall concentrate to take precautions against the spread of & make arrangements to fight back with the ‘ CORONA VIRUS ’. This virus may prove more deadly than RSS Extremists. It is worth mentioning here that the majority of hindues are not against muslims community, hence it ‘ll be too easy to take the Extremist on & fight them back in self defence. Follow the footsteps of Afghan Taliban to fight till the enemy comes to term & accept total defeat . https://www.thequint.com/news/breaking-news/coronavirus-outbreak-covid-19-latest-news-live-updates?utm_campaign=e3fedfac-6e0b-409a-a135-8f1c30171473&utm_source=smugglr&utm_medium=fb_messenger_bot
Neelam T.17 hours
Jihadi didi....totally brainwashed...
Soumen D.20 hours
She is in last stage please pray for her.
Sankarshan D.a day
Not suprising, this is the standard operating procedure of Orthodox Islam and fully condoned by their sympathisers . Authors note, the original core of this post was written 2 years ago. First they supress the population via a propaganda warfare campaign bullying, threatening and blackmailing citizens. Using a tailored pyschological attack specifically designed for the target culture. This in turn allows Orthodox Islam followers to Target those who oppose them. Hence the USE OF FICTIOUS words like islamphobia and or the race ideology. This allows Orthodox Islam followers to commit whatever crimes they please without accountability, and punish those who speak out against those crimes. This is why Orthodox Islam followers require Ethicity, Relgious and Cultural immunity. Allowing Orthodox Islam followers to continue this 1400 year old IDEA committing crimes without accountability or condamation, crimes they freely commit in their homelands over 1400+ years.
Mandeep B.a day
Mamta mother of Bangladeshi refugees........
John N.a day
Each and every states are small countries and every state joined forms united states of India.....History gonna change....Proud tamilan from my tamil country (தமிழ் நாடு)
James R.a day
No fuckin state under centre every state similar to Europe countries module, french never bother Dutch, portegese, spaniels and Greeks they are called on EC, same as that this country also has many states, culture, language and traditional values, u don't know history of the world, who is the first gen
James R.a day
U r the best Bengal tigress salute u
Azeem P.a day
Fit for PM
Chulbul P.a day
We love didi
Venugopal K.a day
Please let's know which government central/State, Authority as per constitution to giving/Decide Indian citizenship..... then Decide who is wrong... 👍
Milind B.a day
this lady whose family displaced from present bangladesh is trying to put refugies and infeltraters same. strange!
Gangadharam A.a day
She wants Muslims only not Hindus.So Hindus must unite to send her to Bangladesh.
Krishnapriya K.a day
Who gave her right to talk meaninglessly and mindlessly.She absolutely gone mad, stupid woman
Tapas P.a day
So, why don't she ask Bangladesh PM to join Indian land rather as before 1947 all Bangladeshi were Indian citizens!! They were refugees regarding the war of 1971 but after 40-50 years we should tell them to rebuild there homes in their own land.. Of course Bangladesh is Islamic country and hence Muslim rights would be safeguarded
Chaitanya S.a day
Does she even have rights to give citizenship to anyone???? That was her first line.... I don’t understand that language though... She announced it herself that she’s given citizenship.... Now every mother fucker she’s given citizenship, should be kicked out along with her 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Full support CAA and NRC