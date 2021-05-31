back
Mamata Battles Modi Govt Over Yaas Meeting Fallout
Mamata Banerjee said she was even ready to touch Modi's feet if he would help Bengal, but said the centre was instead "humiliating" her chief secretary.
31/05/2021 3:57 PM
- 219.4K
- 5.4K
- 450
419 comments
Sujata S.5 hours
She has no manners
Binaca P.5 hours
ki bolchi? Tumhara maatha thik aache??
Sanjay P.5 hours
The fight of Politics Sufferers is Public God Bless Bengal
Jithesh A.7 hours
A great lady with back bone....
Ashok S.7 hours
The most idiot cm ever have in India.
Manoj K.9 hours
Insulting DRAUPADI cost Kaurava's....Dearer....Modern Day Kauravas R Exactly Doing the Same Mistakes...
Mena M.9 hours
Kad to usne chhoti ki jisne dusron ki jindagi ke sath khilwad ki, vah bhi is mahamari ke bich. Feku Sahab
Subham R.9 hours
It is called politics
Dushyant S.9 hours
Drama 🎭 Queen
Set R.10 hours
Mamta is a "%$^^^^
Deb S.10 hours
Es baar yea jung do gundi ke beech mai hai, agar bjp ne sach mai kuch kia hota toh shayd kuch hota
Manoharan B.11 hours
Well done CM ji 🙏
Aaron O.11 hours
Who ever will slow down India progress in this 21st century, RSS should cut off their head ! Just like china policy.. One China One Policy ! 💪
Satish K.13 hours
What when wasn't invited in Delhi for world meet by PMO,All political games by parties in Power.....,
Nibin T.13 hours
The Iron Lady of Bengal .. Didi
Harshvardhan P.15 hours
The tigress of Bengal has been slapping this bjp bear...
Mandeep K.15 hours
Neither modi pagal wanna do somehing for people nor he wants anyone to do anything...idiot ...
Gaurav K.16 hours
Arun P.17 hours
What a statesmanship
Sukhbir M.17 hours
Didi _O Didi ,, bahut bhari para Modi ko