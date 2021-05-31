back

Mamata Battles Modi Govt Over Yaas Meeting Fallout

Mamata Banerjee said she was even ready to touch Modi's feet if he would help Bengal, but said the centre was instead "humiliating" her chief secretary.

31/05/2021 3:57 PM
  • 219.4K
  • 450

419 comments

  • Sujata S.
    5 hours

    She has no manners

  • Binaca P.
    5 hours

    ki bolchi? Tumhara maatha thik aache??

  • Sanjay P.
    5 hours

    The fight of Politics Sufferers is Public God Bless Bengal

  • Jithesh A.
    7 hours

    A great lady with back bone....

  • Ashok S.
    7 hours

    The most idiot cm ever have in India.

  • Manoj K.
    9 hours

    Insulting DRAUPADI cost Kaurava's....Dearer....Modern Day Kauravas R Exactly Doing the Same Mistakes...

  • Mena M.
    9 hours

    Kad to usne chhoti ki jisne dusron ki jindagi ke sath khilwad ki, vah bhi is mahamari ke bich. Feku Sahab

  • Subham R.
    9 hours

    It is called politics

  • Dushyant S.
    9 hours

    Drama 🎭 Queen

  • Set R.
    10 hours

    Mamta is a "%$^^^^

  • Deb S.
    10 hours

    Es baar yea jung do gundi ke beech mai hai, agar bjp ne sach mai kuch kia hota toh shayd kuch hota

  • Manoharan B.
    11 hours

    Well done CM ji 🙏

  • Aaron O.
    11 hours

    Who ever will slow down India progress in this 21st century, RSS should cut off their head ! Just like china policy.. One China One Policy ! 💪

  • Satish K.
    13 hours

    What when wasn't invited in Delhi for world meet by PMO,All political games by parties in Power.....,

  • Nibin T.
    13 hours

    The Iron Lady of Bengal .. Didi

  • Harshvardhan P.
    15 hours

    The tigress of Bengal has been slapping this bjp bear...

  • Mandeep K.
    15 hours

    Neither modi pagal wanna do somehing for people nor he wants anyone to do anything...idiot ...

  • Gaurav K.
    16 hours

    https://thewordology.blogspot.com Please visit this Blog Channel, comment and Share with your parents, friends and guardian. @wor.dology on insta Comment the topic you wanna understand

  • Arun P.
    17 hours

    What a statesmanship

  • Sukhbir M.
    17 hours

    Didi _O Didi ,, bahut bhari para Modi ko

