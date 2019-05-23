back

Mamata, Modi, And Everything But Politics

The most hilarious things Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee fought over during the campaign. 😂

05/23/2019 3:00 AM
Politics

294 comments

  • Rajiv S.
    06/23/2019 15:58

    Goli maro mamta ko.....

  • Muhib K.
    06/23/2019 13:41

    bhai ye bahut mast hai

  • Anu S.
    06/21/2019 16:20

    Modi Mamta made each other

  • Suresh P.
    06/21/2019 13:54

    I always find Mamata didi as a strict hindi teacher and Modiji as a sarcastic PT sir, I don't know why.

  • Ghanshyam J.
    06/21/2019 07:05

    Ignore them..they are just kids😀

  • Biswajit B.
    06/21/2019 06:37

    Joy shree ram

  • Rakesh K.
    06/20/2019 17:03

    🤣🤣

  • Jayviel C.
    06/20/2019 16:13

    If BJP will come to power in 2k21in Bengal.. half of Bengal polulation I mean Bangladeshi.. wil vanished I guess...can't wait to see that...

  • Taj M.
    06/20/2019 15:56

    Mamata Banerjee hum tumhare saath hain

  • Bharadwaj A.
    06/20/2019 06:47

    Ye kutiya muje ekdam pasand nahi muje isse allergies aane suru hojate hai

  • Ranjeev S.
    06/19/2019 16:42

    Cold war between Didi Vs Modiji

  • Parvin S.
    06/19/2019 13:04

    Navin Saha😂😂

  • Sanjana C.
    06/19/2019 10:04

    eder valobasha ta dakh sudhu akbar🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Ranjanna G.
    06/19/2019 08:01

    These bikers are the reason why no family goes for night out in Kolkata these days. Families avoid late night movies or dining in South /Central Kolkata. They get political protection & Patronage from CM Mamata due to her vote bank politics. Police don't touch them. Kolkata has totally become an unruly state under this present CM who is giving full patronage to illegal migrants who harass women on roads.

  • Suchibanta P.
    06/18/2019 19:08

    Didi got no chill

  • Rupa S.
    06/18/2019 18:41

    Election harne k pagal ho gai h ye sach m iska time ab khatam hone wla h bengol se waiting for 2021🙏

  • Nischal S.
    06/18/2019 12:25

    Pm vs cm Thats like school captain vs class monitor...lol

  • Udayabhanu N.
    06/18/2019 11:49

    Hello DIDI... Rasagola Bengal ka nahi Odisha ka hai..... Kan pakdke 1008 bar bolo.....

  • Mohinder S.
    06/18/2019 08:52

    Batmeez urat

  • Raaz M.
    06/18/2019 07:11

    Jai Ho Hindustan ✌️ Jai Ho Modiji ✌️