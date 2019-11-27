back

Man Attacks Bike After Traffic Challan

Riding without a helmet can also be injurious for the motorcycle.

11/27/2019 7:27 PMupdated: 11/28/2019 11:59 AM
  • 727.9k
  • 372

And even more

  1. Going Bananas For Apples

  2. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  3. Another Freak Pothole Accident

  4. The Cow In The Clothing Store

  5. Man Attacks Bike After Traffic Challan

  6. Bride Wears Tomatoes As Jewelry

339 comments

  • Manepalli S.
    13 hours

    What If the police ride the bike without helmet. The common people should have the same rules if the police ride without helmet . Then they can capture the pics and upload them...

  • Kunal S.
    14 hours

    THE JUGAADU MAN | KASH RECORD https://youtu.be/Dy1R3fqQsXU Please watch this video please friend

  • Joel L.
    18 hours

    This guy was doing his morning deadlifts!

  • Md M.
    a day

    What happene here

  • Md M.
    a day

    What happene

  • Shahzeb A.
    a day

    Modi ya tuglaq sab ek he h

  • Cristiano F.
    2 days

    Fools

  • Chandra J.
    3 days

    Cops should help him instead of making him tense.....

  • Sou M.
    3 days

    not wearing helmet is biggest crime in india.....

  • Bhupesh G.
    3 days

    Bhai logo helmet ko bhi apni lifestyle ka hissa banao

  • Honk H.
    3 days

    Sarkar ki maki chuuuuu

  • Abduljamal J.
    4 days

    Wat happenig fram india this is stopping all criminal police.. be caerffull

  • Jaydeb B.
    4 days

    Nice vai

  • Kamc H.
    5 days

    Fck u modi

  • कुँ द.
    5 days

    Yarr ek Banda kese bike leta h or usko khud tode ye bahut dardnak h

  • Sukh S.
    5 days

    ye toh Tu hai 🤣🤣🤣

  • யுவராஜ் த.
    6 days

    What about the quality of roads you idiots. Hoisting median flags for the party leaders. Took life of many Innocents in Tamil Nadu. Why the fines for that have not increased. Infact there is no fine at all. Party members can damage any medians, roads,. What nonsense of a society is this.

  • Bipin D.
    6 days

    Fool

  • Ani M.
    6 days

    Brut India

  • Thakur R.
    7 days

    Bike ka nuksaan Kar dega par documents aur helmet nahi lega.......