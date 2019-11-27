Man Attacks Bike After Traffic Challan

Riding without a helmet can also be injurious for the motorcycle.
Manepalli S.13 hours
What If the police ride the bike without helmet. The common people should have the same rules if the police ride without helmet . Then they can capture the pics and upload them...
Kunal S.14 hours
Joel L.18 hours
This guy was doing his morning deadlifts!
Md M.a day
Md M.a day
Shahzeb A.a day
Modi ya tuglaq sab ek he h
Cristiano F.2 days
Chandra J.3 days
Cops should help him instead of making him tense.....
Sou M.3 days
not wearing helmet is biggest crime in india.....
Bhupesh G.3 days
Bhai logo helmet ko bhi apni lifestyle ka hissa banao
Honk H.3 days
Abduljamal J.4 days
Jaydeb B.4 days
Kamc H.5 days
कुँ द.5 days
Yarr ek Banda kese bike leta h or usko khud tode ye bahut dardnak h
Sukh S.5 days
யுவராஜ் த.6 days
What about the quality of roads you idiots. Hoisting median flags for the party leaders. Took life of many Innocents in Tamil Nadu. Why the fines for that have not increased. Infact there is no fine at all. Party members can damage any medians, roads,. What nonsense of a society is this.
Bipin D.6 days
Ani M.6 days
Thakur R.7 days
Bike ka nuksaan Kar dega par documents aur helmet nahi lega.......