back
Man Beaten Over Uddhav Thackeray Cartoon Joins BJP-RSS
Retired Navy officer Madan Sharma joined the BJP and RSS just days after he was thrashed for sharing an Uddhav Thackeray cartoon on WhatsApp.
09/17/2020 1:30 PMupdated: 09/17/2020 1:36 PM
- 99.6k
- 950
- 175
161 comments
Adnan Z.7 days
Sahi dhoya tha isko 😁
Tushar S.09/21/2020 18:49
Tiger 🐅 gave birth to donkey 🐴 and donkey to penguin ....
John K.09/21/2020 17:28
He didn't join ,he get higher rankings Member now 😂
Samarth S.09/21/2020 16:42
Good
Hyge M.09/21/2020 10:10
2nd round video of this old man will be coming soon 👍 Keep it up sir, we would like to see you soon in another video against the Shiv Sena🙏
Shaik I.09/21/2020 09:36
Are vah bulletin madrachod jute kha Gaya FIR Vahi ka to Fauj Mein Tha Re buddhi Hindustan ka naam kharab kar diya madrachod
Vijen S.09/21/2020 01:37
All military personal should write to the president or sign a petition if theses thugs are not sent to prison they will all strike to protect the nation.
William D.09/21/2020 01:03
There are videos of every organisation threatening minorities or opposition . This should be stopoed too.
Sudhir A.09/20/2020 18:51
I have highest respect for defence personnel, but they should always remain neutral and not side with any political party. Shame!
Abdul R.09/20/2020 10:24
🖕
Dinesh W.09/20/2020 02:38
https://www.hindustantimes.com/mumbai-news/maharashtra-orders-probe-into-2016-attack-by-bjp-mp-on-ex-army-man/story-Zxf84AFCm9EehBKDArp8MI.html
Suman G.09/19/2020 07:38
Now who is paying for this shit?
Mohammad S.09/19/2020 06:01
Following an extremist kind of political party is not nationalism sir.. If you want to serve the nation and stand against the injustice be yourself as you included all the retired defense personnel with you as a team to.
Sajish D.09/19/2020 04:51
The secret comes out.. Even armies cant come out of the RSS mentality
Sourabh S.09/19/2020 02:24
fir to bht acha hua ise maare...bjp rss join kr liye mtlb tm atankwadi ho to fir khana banta h
Praveen Y.09/19/2020 01:09
Ha ha ha, wo pehle se hi isme tha.
Suresh S.09/18/2020 21:40
Shame on those media and those followers. How can u believe a 65 year old join a politicial party. Media trapping the followers with lies
Balvindar H.09/18/2020 18:10
What Was The Need For Him To Join BJP & RSS? Many People Were Moblynched But They Did Not Join Any Party? It’s All Propaganda. Please Do Not Fall Prey For Any Kind Of Propaganda. Jai Maharashtra
Balvindar H.09/18/2020 18:08
I Think It Is All Propaganda To Spoil The Image Of Maharashtra, Maharashtra CM & Shiv Sena.
Balvindar H.09/18/2020 18:05
Why Was He Attacked?