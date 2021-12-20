Man Beaten To Death In Golden Temple

How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau
An Orphan's Struggle For A Passport
CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?
The Surya Namaskar Story
Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat
Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row
That's why Christians are the best. You won't get killed for disrespecting a cross even inside a church nor will you get beaten, Christian won't kill someone for cows or snakes or goats or pigs etc..
Hell will be waiting for all of you, sick religious beings. Nobody has the right to take anyone else's life. Sinners
Another intolerant community from our country. Going to be the next security threat for India and Hindu Community. Mark my words.
When unknown beings are more important than human lives
how can you do this to someone who is devotee .. shame on few of sardaars who claim to be peaceful but under the shadow of our beloved Sikhism they try to throttle each n every religion .. it doesn't matter how much our beloved sardaars do for everyone around the globe but some of these with orthodox thinking will create non sense all around the globe .. in terms of religion they are trying to explain there personal tantrums .. no god or guru stops anyone to come near by them .. n also no body literally nobody can stop anyone from reaching out to their gods .. I mean really who are you to decide what God wants what God doesn't ..! If u r privileged enough to stay at their sight so they other !! Don't forget it .. I respect all religions n I just want just because of few scumbags please do not ruin our nature n religion .. no God wants antlyhting from you .. they are here to guide us n to take us through our lives .. claiming that u r good to d enough to take your place next to god or our sahabs are bullshit ..! Please keep in mind you are only a living being here just because of him/ her not because of ur intellectual thinking ..! Very disappointed in people who killed him out of rage n anger !!
What he did wasn’t a good thing & sertainly intended to create trouble … but Imagine if everyone starts killing people for disrespecting their religious books, Gods or gurus in a country like India. The sad part is that Sikhs are quite and aren’t coming forward to condemn the killing. This is the same behavior when there was total silence when Hindus were being massacred in Punjab in early 80’s.
Good job
This is pre plan by Hindutwa terrest RSS group
We r not talibani culture shameful incident
Jaan se Marna nhi chahiye uss bnde ko ....Sikhs are famous for spreading love and peace to entire world .....but aise incidents image kharab krte hai .🙏🙏
Ab sikho ko wapis hindu bnana ka samay aa gya hai
sirf ek mala k lie usko maarr dia shayd wo wha daily jata hoga sewa krta hoga donation deta hoga, even usne sir bhi cover kia hua tha, ye crime hua pray fro him
I think you must have been blind. That man clearly wanted to disturb the prayers and their beliefs.. he got what he deserved…
🤦♂️ remember i talked with you about this when we were in delhi
If it's Holly place why was he beaten he could have sent to police station it's wrong
Abh तो इंसान ही खुद को भगवान samjh बैठा हें
MOM l.live.you.to.much
Lokshahi. Savindhan. Kahan gaye savindhanvadi. Kya sirf hindhu virodh me dikhate he.
Religion is a curse for mankind
It was required ...Indian government sucks ....so can't let anyone jump again again on our religion so better watch it before anyone does it again .....result is always gonna be same so sit home don't try this ...
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
511 comments
Takam T.13 hours
That's why Christians are the best. You won't get killed for disrespecting a cross even inside a church nor will you get beaten, Christian won't kill someone for cows or snakes or goats or pigs etc..
Marcio P.2 days
Hell will be waiting for all of you, sick religious beings. Nobody has the right to take anyone else's life. Sinners
Indra M.04/01/2022 07:01
Another intolerant community from our country. Going to be the next security threat for India and Hindu Community. Mark my words.
Shabana U.02/01/2022 08:38
When unknown beings are more important than human lives
Nimish J.31/12/2021 15:36
how can you do this to someone who is devotee .. shame on few of sardaars who claim to be peaceful but under the shadow of our beloved Sikhism they try to throttle each n every religion .. it doesn't matter how much our beloved sardaars do for everyone around the globe but some of these with orthodox thinking will create non sense all around the globe .. in terms of religion they are trying to explain there personal tantrums .. no god or guru stops anyone to come near by them .. n also no body literally nobody can stop anyone from reaching out to their gods .. I mean really who are you to decide what God wants what God doesn't ..! If u r privileged enough to stay at their sight so they other !! Don't forget it .. I respect all religions n I just want just because of few scumbags please do not ruin our nature n religion .. no God wants antlyhting from you .. they are here to guide us n to take us through our lives .. claiming that u r good to d enough to take your place next to god or our sahabs are bullshit ..! Please keep in mind you are only a living being here just because of him/ her not because of ur intellectual thinking ..! Very disappointed in people who killed him out of rage n anger !!
Paraj S.31/12/2021 14:35
What he did wasn’t a good thing & sertainly intended to create trouble … but Imagine if everyone starts killing people for disrespecting their religious books, Gods or gurus in a country like India. The sad part is that Sikhs are quite and aren’t coming forward to condemn the killing. This is the same behavior when there was total silence when Hindus were being massacred in Punjab in early 80’s.
Younas K.31/12/2021 08:14
Good job
Younas K.31/12/2021 08:13
This is pre plan by Hindutwa terrest RSS group
Akhilesh G.28/12/2021 08:46
We r not talibani culture shameful incident
Sultan B.27/12/2021 23:23
Jaan se Marna nhi chahiye uss bnde ko ....Sikhs are famous for spreading love and peace to entire world .....but aise incidents image kharab krte hai .🙏🙏
Shivam G.27/12/2021 14:32
Ab sikho ko wapis hindu bnana ka samay aa gya hai
Nakul N.27/12/2021 13:45
sirf ek mala k lie usko maarr dia shayd wo wha daily jata hoga sewa krta hoga donation deta hoga, even usne sir bhi cover kia hua tha, ye crime hua pray fro him
Karthik M.27/12/2021 13:15
I think you must have been blind. That man clearly wanted to disturb the prayers and their beliefs.. he got what he deserved…
Rishabh S.27/12/2021 11:22
🤦♂️ remember i talked with you about this when we were in delhi
Amit A.27/12/2021 10:23
If it's Holly place why was he beaten he could have sent to police station it's wrong
Kavita R.27/12/2021 09:55
Abh तो इंसान ही खुद को भगवान samjh बैठा हें
Meenakshi G.27/12/2021 07:02
MOM l.live.you.to.much
Hiraman A.26/12/2021 18:37
Lokshahi. Savindhan. Kahan gaye savindhanvadi. Kya sirf hindhu virodh me dikhate he.
Karan S.26/12/2021 16:09
Religion is a curse for mankind
Satnam R.26/12/2021 14:08
It was required ...Indian government sucks ....so can't let anyone jump again again on our religion so better watch it before anyone does it again .....result is always gonna be same so sit home don't try this ...