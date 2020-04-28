back

Man Denied Medicines In Noida

A guard at a Noida society asked a man to download the Aarogya Setu app and show a health certificate to buy medicines for his parents. 🤐

04/28/2020 3:42 PM
  • 116.5k
  • 182

Changing India

  1. 1:19

    Police Quell Migrant Workers' Protest In Surat

  2. 10:08

    Stranded Daily Wage Workers Desperate To Go Home

  3. 2:29

    India’s Final Farewell To Typewriters

  4. 2:03

    Manipur Aid Distribution Wins Praise

  5. 2:30

    Haryana Police’s Surprise For Senior Citizen

  6. 1:43

    Man Denied Medicines In Noida

171 comments

  • Melwyn R.
    19 hours

    Communist and fascist government and mindless ignorant, illiterate morons who will follow! Pathetic

  • Hmat S.
    a day

    1. Guard is doing his duty. Guard of the year. 2. App should be downloaded. It will only assist this democratic government to track covid. 3. You are not Ambani that someone wants to know your location even if someone did, then what? 4. Stop fake or sensationalism media. 5. Lastly i like to watch your videos so that i know what do Bakwas Rubbish Useless Tamasha look like. Jai Hind💐

  • Vineet D.
    a day

    I think aise longon ke liye app mandatory kar dena chahiye .

  • Mohammad A.
    2 days

    People are getting crazy and insane. The fear induced is making them like this.

  • Saurabh S.
    2 days

    This is not right

  • Debabrata M.
    2 days

    the gurad is a poor man who was doing what he was told to do ... every society can have its own rule ...if you want to enter you have to follow it or u can get lost

  • Saurabh S.
    2 days

    sahi kiya good....keep it up gaurd....chutiya video bana raha hai gaandu aap nhi download kar sakta bahes karne mein kuch logo ko maza aata..... simple karke.... lekin nhi...iss situation.....jo bola kar lena chaiye....idiot

  • Navneet S.
    3 days

    Gaur RWA is full of illiterate and idiotic peoples... they know nothing about anything yet they behave like they know everything ...

  • Manav K.
    3 days

    Yeh jitne logo ka agar lagta hai ki arogya setu app data chori kar raha hai unhe sabse phele Facebook app and tik tok uninstall karna chaiye coz arogya data chori kare iska abhi tak koi proof nai but fb app and tik tok ne toh already data sell kar diya with all proofs ..even as this brut pages is only created to critise Modi govt and spreading hate among people.. again a big big big shame on them ..

  • Sunny K.
    3 days

    boycott such shops and places

  • Sunny K.
    3 days

    Stupid rules of the misgovernance by the Govt of India

  • Varun R.
    3 days

    Why this idiot is arguing when someone is trying to tell him what's right for others safety also. On top of that this fool is making video to prove that his idiotic behaviour. The guard is doing right he should prove that he is not sick .

  • Silvans J.
    4 days

    Abe tatti insan 🤦‍♂️

  • Sairaj P.
    4 days

    download kr re kittu kyu xD

  • Akshay K.
    4 days

    Sometimes & lately now the Rwa’s have started behaving like the Raw ( govt agency ). The medicines could hv been really urgent. Think considerately & balanced towards the need of others.

  • Akash S.
    4 days

    FIR is must against such idiots

  • DS P.
    4 days

    The guard is correct

  • Joy T.
    5 days

    We need more guard like him...!! Salute to this responsible guard.. Jai Hind!

  • Ajay K.
    5 days

    Yeh haal hai

  • Sripal J.
    5 days

    App download karna chahiye,