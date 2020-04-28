Man Denied Medicines In Noida

Police Quell Migrant Workers' Protest In Surat
Melwyn R.19 hours
Communist and fascist government and mindless ignorant, illiterate morons who will follow! Pathetic
Hmat S.a day
1. Guard is doing his duty. Guard of the year. 2. App should be downloaded. It will only assist this democratic government to track covid. 3. You are not Ambani that someone wants to know your location even if someone did, then what? 4. Stop fake or sensationalism media. 5. Lastly i like to watch your videos so that i know what do Bakwas Rubbish Useless Tamasha look like. Jai Hind💐
Vineet D.a day
I think aise longon ke liye app mandatory kar dena chahiye .
Mohammad A.2 days
People are getting crazy and insane. The fear induced is making them like this.
Saurabh S.2 days
This is not right
Debabrata M.2 days
the gurad is a poor man who was doing what he was told to do ... every society can have its own rule ...if you want to enter you have to follow it or u can get lost
Saurabh S.2 days
sahi kiya good....keep it up gaurd....chutiya video bana raha hai gaandu aap nhi download kar sakta bahes karne mein kuch logo ko maza aata..... simple karke.... lekin nhi...iss situation.....jo bola kar lena chaiye....idiot
Navneet S.3 days
Gaur RWA is full of illiterate and idiotic peoples... they know nothing about anything yet they behave like they know everything ...
Manav K.3 days
Yeh jitne logo ka agar lagta hai ki arogya setu app data chori kar raha hai unhe sabse phele Facebook app and tik tok uninstall karna chaiye coz arogya data chori kare iska abhi tak koi proof nai but fb app and tik tok ne toh already data sell kar diya with all proofs ..even as this brut pages is only created to critise Modi govt and spreading hate among people.. again a big big big shame on them ..
Sunny K.3 days
boycott such shops and places
Sunny K.3 days
Stupid rules of the misgovernance by the Govt of India
Varun R.3 days
Why this idiot is arguing when someone is trying to tell him what's right for others safety also. On top of that this fool is making video to prove that his idiotic behaviour. The guard is doing right he should prove that he is not sick .
Silvans J.4 days
Abe tatti insan 🤦♂️
Sairaj P.4 days
download kr re kittu kyu xD
Akshay K.4 days
Sometimes & lately now the Rwa’s have started behaving like the Raw ( govt agency ). The medicines could hv been really urgent. Think considerately & balanced towards the need of others.
Akash S.4 days
FIR is must against such idiots
DS P.4 days
The guard is correct
Joy T.5 days
We need more guard like him...!! Salute to this responsible guard.. Jai Hind!
Ajay K.5 days
Yeh haal hai
Sripal J.5 days
App download karna chahiye,