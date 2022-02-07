back

Man Falls On Railway Tracks While Looking At Phone

When a man at Delhi's Shahdara metro station fell on the tracks, here's what the CISF did...

07/02/2022 12:34 PM
  • 19.6K
  • 5

5 comments

  • Satendra P.
    2 days

    Waheguru ji

  • Jack S.
    2 days

    Moral of the story "itna bhi phone mei mat kho jao ki pata na ho kaha jarei ho""

  • Shabnam A.
    2 days

    Brave heart

  • Brut India
    2 days

    This woman and her child too dodged death at a railway station:

  • Gaurav P.
    2 days

    Hopefully he is safe Thanks to CISF ❤️

