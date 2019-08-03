back

Man Hires Helicopter For Last Day At Work

Retirement days can be a serious affair. But this peon finished his 40 years of service in a style his neighbours won't soon forget.

08/03/2019 5:01 AM
97 comments

  • Meetu S.
    08/23/2019 12:22

    Wonderful

  • Anand S.
    08/23/2019 09:56

    I just like the way he ended his carrier.

  • John H.
    08/23/2019 01:36

    What a PRICE for 15 kilometer rides... WHOAAAAAA

  • Malaykumar P.
    08/22/2019 17:19

    Great sir everybody should full fill their dream...

  • Sai K.
    08/22/2019 09:48

    ela expect chesinattu unnadu tiger gadu

  • Rahul K.
    08/22/2019 06:25

    bhai dekh

  • Prashant S.
    08/22/2019 05:10

    😄

  • Tuhin M.
    08/21/2019 14:11

    lovely

  • Hnamte R.
    08/21/2019 05:48

    Wonderfulll..... nway so enpensive

  • Debabrata M.
    08/20/2019 16:46

    respect

  • Pagadala A.
    08/20/2019 14:25

    🤣

  • Hadrian V.
    08/20/2019 10:14

    Wow great work

  • Keshav B.
    08/19/2019 17:19

    Mota pisa kmate h govt. Employees chahe peon ho chahe kuj Khub mota 6pte h

  • Shivang V.
    08/18/2019 18:36

    beautiful

  • Divyanshu P.
    08/18/2019 07:12

    Kude Ram finishes off in style 😁

  • Shashi K.
    08/17/2019 15:46

    what would be s retirement plan.

  • Rahul R.
    08/17/2019 05:46

    यही भारत है । सब अपनी तरह से जीते है । सब एक अरमान के साथ बड़े होते है । और उसे हासिल करते है । या नही वो इतिहास बनता है । में उन व्यक्ति के लिए खुश हो कि वो जो चाहते थे । पा लिया ।

  • Sads H.
    08/17/2019 02:48

    Dream and determination

  • Swaraj K.
    08/16/2019 12:49

    3.5 lakh for a helicopter ride is too much. In that much money, he could have rode multiple helicopters.

  • Shobhin S.
    08/16/2019 12:02

    This man deserves it. Now this is something called a Special Day. What a way of living his dream come true. Now he can live happily with special moments of his life and his career. God Bless u Old Man. U r a man with style. Delighted to watch the video.