Man Hires Helicopter For Last Day At Work

Retirement days can be a serious affair. But this peon finished his 40 years of service in a style his neighbours won't soon forget.
97 comments
Meetu S.08/23/2019 12:22
Wonderful
Anand S.08/23/2019 09:56
I just like the way he ended his carrier.
John H.08/23/2019 01:36
What a PRICE for 15 kilometer rides... WHOAAAAAA
Malaykumar P.08/22/2019 17:19
Great sir everybody should full fill their dream...
Sai K.08/22/2019 09:48
ela expect chesinattu unnadu tiger gadu
Rahul K.08/22/2019 06:25
bhai dekh
Prashant S.08/22/2019 05:10
😄
Tuhin M.08/21/2019 14:11
lovely
Hnamte R.08/21/2019 05:48
Wonderfulll..... nway so enpensive
Debabrata M.08/20/2019 16:46
respect
Pagadala A.08/20/2019 14:25
🤣
Hadrian V.08/20/2019 10:14
Wow great work
Keshav B.08/19/2019 17:19
Mota pisa kmate h govt. Employees chahe peon ho chahe kuj Khub mota 6pte h
Shivang V.08/18/2019 18:36
beautiful
Divyanshu P.08/18/2019 07:12
Kude Ram finishes off in style 😁
Shashi K.08/17/2019 15:46
what would be s retirement plan.
Rahul R.08/17/2019 05:46
यही भारत है । सब अपनी तरह से जीते है । सब एक अरमान के साथ बड़े होते है । और उसे हासिल करते है । या नही वो इतिहास बनता है । में उन व्यक्ति के लिए खुश हो कि वो जो चाहते थे । पा लिया ।
Sads H.08/17/2019 02:48
Dream and determination
Swaraj K.08/16/2019 12:49
3.5 lakh for a helicopter ride is too much. In that much money, he could have rode multiple helicopters.
Shobhin S.08/16/2019 12:02
This man deserves it. Now this is something called a Special Day. What a way of living his dream come true. Now he can live happily with special moments of his life and his career. God Bless u Old Man. U r a man with style. Delighted to watch the video.