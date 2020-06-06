Man On A Wire Betrays Safety Hazard
Sanitisation Spray Sparks Motorcycle Blaze
Doctors Allege Police Harassment In Kashmir
Migrants Flood Ground To Register For Trains
Jain Monk’s Welcome Sparks Covid-19 Scare
Are Victims of Industrial Accidents At Higher Risk of Covid?
give respect
NO SAFETY OUR GOVERMENT SLEEPING
Even if you give them safety gear, they won't use it.
Yes during inspection only they will show they use it
Maybe I'm just an ignorant American at this point but why dont they unionize? Trade workers always get treated like dirt and its ridiculous they need unions and someone to advocate for their safety
The worst way
Digital india
OMG !
Think about your family first 😱
Such life risking task is not more worth than your life
Govt. Does everything to show greatness like opening of Dam , Shopping malls, n Manny more n Doesn't care small things which is essential The Lives of Each Working Individual Safety...
idiot
This is not the right way to address such outage.i understand that they have taken a shutdown but slightest of miscommunication would put a life in jeopardy.i hope the man is safe
India mai izzat and value bus VIP and celebrity and neta ki hai. For normal people and labour no life of values it's true India
Electricity linesmen facing shortage of safety gear lose their lives in the hundreds every year:
https://thelogicalindian.com/story-feed/awareness/more-than-hundreds-of-linemen-die-in-india-every-year-to-provide-seamless-electricity-to-our-households/
Very unprofessional
This shows the failure of the entire department in terms of the employee safety
Nonsense.. Safety measures are mandatory to EB workers/ Engineers...don't compare with Monkey..they have natural skin which non conduct electricity.
India neglect safety measures so dangerous
This is where we go wrong.....we make crises look normal and never put the right kind of efforts to deal with it!!!! This is not the right way
Telangana govt doesn't have funds to buy safety gears for people who risk their life so that their actual employees can sit in offices. They have no money to provide permanent jobs to people. But they have money to buy the latest iphone for its Babu's.
Read this: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/hyderabad/amid-fund-crunch-ghmc-corporators-seek-new-iphones/articleshow/76239704.cms
This is indeed heroic as he had no other choice... Its not his but the failure of the authorities responsible to provide him of the safety gear.
😢😢
218 comments
Priyanka B.a day
give respect
Shoaib J.2 days
NO SAFETY OUR GOVERMENT SLEEPING
Samarth S.2 days
Even if you give them safety gear, they won't use it. Yes during inspection only they will show they use it
Dhara J.3 days
Maybe I'm just an ignorant American at this point but why dont they unionize? Trade workers always get treated like dirt and its ridiculous they need unions and someone to advocate for their safety
Bishnu P.3 days
The worst way
Dinesh M.3 days
Digital india
Mridula T.3 days
OMG ! Think about your family first 😱 Such life risking task is not more worth than your life
Lucky C.3 days
Govt. Does everything to show greatness like opening of Dam , Shopping malls, n Manny more n Doesn't care small things which is essential The Lives of Each Working Individual Safety...
Yasser H.3 days
idiot
Raktim S.4 days
This is not the right way to address such outage.i understand that they have taken a shutdown but slightest of miscommunication would put a life in jeopardy.i hope the man is safe
Siddharth K.4 days
India mai izzat and value bus VIP and celebrity and neta ki hai. For normal people and labour no life of values it's true India
Brut India4 days
Electricity linesmen facing shortage of safety gear lose their lives in the hundreds every year: https://thelogicalindian.com/story-feed/awareness/more-than-hundreds-of-linemen-die-in-india-every-year-to-provide-seamless-electricity-to-our-households/
Geetchandra S.4 days
Very unprofessional
Suneet R.4 days
This shows the failure of the entire department in terms of the employee safety
Eraniyan T.4 days
Nonsense.. Safety measures are mandatory to EB workers/ Engineers...don't compare with Monkey..they have natural skin which non conduct electricity.
Jacob K.4 days
India neglect safety measures so dangerous
Sheetal A.4 days
This is where we go wrong.....we make crises look normal and never put the right kind of efforts to deal with it!!!! This is not the right way
Devika M.4 days
Telangana govt doesn't have funds to buy safety gears for people who risk their life so that their actual employees can sit in offices. They have no money to provide permanent jobs to people. But they have money to buy the latest iphone for its Babu's. Read this: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/hyderabad/amid-fund-crunch-ghmc-corporators-seek-new-iphones/articleshow/76239704.cms
Mayank G.4 days
This is indeed heroic as he had no other choice... Its not his but the failure of the authorities responsible to provide him of the safety gear.
Ber D.5 days
😢😢