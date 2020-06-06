back

Man On A Wire Betrays Safety Hazard

It may have been his duty to restore power in the area. But this tightrope walk on high tension wires only exposed India’s shoddy workers’ safety record. 😱

06/06/2020 10:57 AM
218 comments

  • Priyanka B.
    a day

    give respect

  • Shoaib J.
    2 days

    NO SAFETY OUR GOVERMENT SLEEPING

  • Samarth S.
    2 days

    Even if you give them safety gear, they won't use it. Yes during inspection only they will show they use it

  • Dhara J.
    3 days

    Maybe I'm just an ignorant American at this point but why dont they unionize? Trade workers always get treated like dirt and its ridiculous they need unions and someone to advocate for their safety

  • Bishnu P.
    3 days

    The worst way

  • Dinesh M.
    3 days

    Digital india

  • Mridula T.
    3 days

    OMG ! Think about your family first 😱 Such life risking task is not more worth than your life

  • Lucky C.
    3 days

    Govt. Does everything to show greatness like opening of Dam , Shopping malls, n Manny more n Doesn't care small things which is essential The Lives of Each Working Individual Safety...

  • Yasser H.
    3 days

    idiot

  • Raktim S.
    4 days

    This is not the right way to address such outage.i understand that they have taken a shutdown but slightest of miscommunication would put a life in jeopardy.i hope the man is safe

  • Siddharth K.
    4 days

    India mai izzat and value bus VIP and celebrity and neta ki hai. For normal people and labour no life of values it's true India

  • Brut India
    4 days

    Electricity linesmen facing shortage of safety gear lose their lives in the hundreds every year: https://thelogicalindian.com/story-feed/awareness/more-than-hundreds-of-linemen-die-in-india-every-year-to-provide-seamless-electricity-to-our-households/

  • Geetchandra S.
    4 days

    Very unprofessional

  • Suneet R.
    4 days

    This shows the failure of the entire department in terms of the employee safety

  • Eraniyan T.
    4 days

    Nonsense.. Safety measures are mandatory to EB workers/ Engineers...don't compare with Monkey..they have natural skin which non conduct electricity.

  • Jacob K.
    4 days

    India neglect safety measures so dangerous

  • Sheetal A.
    4 days

    This is where we go wrong.....we make crises look normal and never put the right kind of efforts to deal with it!!!! This is not the right way

  • Devika M.
    4 days

    Telangana govt doesn't have funds to buy safety gears for people who risk their life so that their actual employees can sit in offices. They have no money to provide permanent jobs to people. But they have money to buy the latest iphone for its Babu's. Read this: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/hyderabad/amid-fund-crunch-ghmc-corporators-seek-new-iphones/articleshow/76239704.cms

  • Mayank G.
    4 days

    This is indeed heroic as he had no other choice... Its not his but the failure of the authorities responsible to provide him of the safety gear.

  • Ber D.
    5 days

    😢😢