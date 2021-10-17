back

Man Plays Peekaboo Prank On Daughter

This baby didn't like her father's prank... and she made sure he knew it! 🤭

17/10/2021 2:57 PM
  • 106.6K
  • 31

17 comments

  • Supriya M.
    a day

    eta koris 🤪🤣 I will be the one crying 🤣🤣🤣

  • Geetika V.
    a day

    😄😄

  • Priyanka J.
    a day

    ur future life🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Hafsa A.
    a day

    Ow ...

  • Brut India
    2 days

    This dad spent the lockdown helping his 5-year-old daughter get super fit, check them out here:

  • Indu K.
    2 days

    😱🥺

  • Faisal B.
    2 days

    Editor is very bad at editing this. I can do a lot better than this editor 👎🏻

  • Gerson R.
    2 days

    It was posted on 2015! ,looking forward to see the two of them. BTW, dadda is looking handsome 😁

  • Divya B.
    2 days

    This is a very old video. This child might have grown up now. Wish to see both of them now.

  • Marufa I.
    2 days

    So cute

  • Priyanka S.
    2 days

    lets definitely try this!!

  • Apurva M.
    2 days

    your future lol :p that would be so cute :p

  • Sonam S.
    2 days

    Loved it!

  • Belinda P.
    2 days

    this would be me with 😭😭😭

  • Tameem F.
    2 days

    Dad is quite handsome.

  • Anirban D.
    2 days

    When you realised your dad is really look handsome 😁❤️

  • Akshaydeep S.
    2 days

    Thank god the kid is not BAL NARENDRA . 🇮🇳😊🌹

