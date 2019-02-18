back

Man Recites Quran During Brain Surgery

This man sat through a surgery on his brain with the Quran for company. 💉📖😮

02/18/2019 1:33 AM
  • 494.8k
  • 55

And even more

  1. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  2. Made in India: Standing Wheelchair

  3. Israeli Spyware Targets Indians Through WhatsApp

  4. This Guy Makes A Killing Finding Bugs Online

  5. ISRO Chief On Scoring India's Next Big Space Goal

  6. This Farmer Invented His Own E-Bicycle

34 comments

  • Er F.
    03/15/2019 16:38

    Mashaallah subhanallah alhamdulillah allahuakbar

  • Er P.
    03/03/2019 16:24

    .... .....!!!

  • Dhruv T.
    03/01/2019 18:39

    damn

  • Parmesh Y.
    03/01/2019 11:59

    Yeah. How to kill infidels. Lol

  • Baitullah I.
    02/28/2019 02:27

    Upar wale k ghar dher h andher nhi Unka dar har insan ko hona chahiye Mgr unki rehmat se kbhi muh mooh nhi mod na chahiye Qki (Musibat me sharifo ki sharafat km nhi hti Karo sone k sau tukde to kimat km nhi hti)

  • Md F.
    02/27/2019 06:59

    mashallah

  • Sourabh T.
    02/26/2019 08:52

    There’s nothing “brut” in this

  • Shiv B.
    02/24/2019 05:40

    Brut is a paid media

  • Kusshal S.
    02/21/2019 10:18

    tumse jaise chutyo ka sahara hai doston, ye dil tumharein pyaar ka maara hai doston..

  • Vedanta J.
    02/21/2019 08:36

    Did he killed any kafir after surgery? Just asking

  • Sounak B.
    02/21/2019 04:32

    Nice subtle propaganda. Unfortunately it failed ☹️☹️

  • Vineet S.
    02/20/2019 16:20

    same.... Hanuman chalisa was recited

  • Yafai
    02/20/2019 16:00

    excellent

  • Yogesh L.
    02/19/2019 16:05

    Grey's anatomy mai usne guitar bajaya

  • Rashmi I.
    02/19/2019 12:13

    Alhumdulillah

  • Brut India
    02/19/2019 11:33

    Watch this man recite the Hanuman Chalisa during brain surgery:

  • Prithish R.
    02/19/2019 09:38

    India has got great doctors

  • Vilas D.
    02/19/2019 08:04

    Bullshit

  • Anshuman S.
    02/19/2019 05:58

    क़ुरआन पढ़ेगा फिर ठीक होकर बॉम्ब बंधेगा अपने शरीर पर और ब्लास्ट कर लेगा खुदको, और क़ुरआन भी इसी लिए मंगवाई होगी क्यूंकि बाकी भाषा पढ़नी लिखनी नहीं आती होगी।

  • Adil S.
    02/18/2019 19:13

    Subhanallah