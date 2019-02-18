Man Recites Quran During Brain Surgery

This man sat through a surgery on his brain with the Quran for company. 💉📖😮
34 comments
Er F.03/15/2019 16:38
Mashaallah subhanallah alhamdulillah allahuakbar
Er P.03/03/2019 16:24
.... .....!!!
Dhruv T.03/01/2019 18:39
damn
Parmesh Y.03/01/2019 11:59
Yeah. How to kill infidels. Lol
Baitullah I.02/28/2019 02:27
Upar wale k ghar dher h andher nhi Unka dar har insan ko hona chahiye Mgr unki rehmat se kbhi muh mooh nhi mod na chahiye Qki (Musibat me sharifo ki sharafat km nhi hti Karo sone k sau tukde to kimat km nhi hti)
Md F.02/27/2019 06:59
mashallah
Sourabh T.02/26/2019 08:52
There’s nothing “brut” in this
Shiv B.02/24/2019 05:40
Brut is a paid media
Kusshal S.02/21/2019 10:18
tumse jaise chutyo ka sahara hai doston, ye dil tumharein pyaar ka maara hai doston..
Vedanta J.02/21/2019 08:36
Did he killed any kafir after surgery? Just asking
Sounak B.02/21/2019 04:32
Nice subtle propaganda. Unfortunately it failed ☹️☹️
Vineet S.02/20/2019 16:20
same.... Hanuman chalisa was recited
Yafai02/20/2019 16:00
excellent
Yogesh L.02/19/2019 16:05
Grey's anatomy mai usne guitar bajaya
Rashmi I.02/19/2019 12:13
Alhumdulillah
Brut India02/19/2019 11:33
Watch this man recite the Hanuman Chalisa during brain surgery:
Prithish R.02/19/2019 09:38
India has got great doctors
Vilas D.02/19/2019 08:04
Bullshit
Anshuman S.02/19/2019 05:58
क़ुरआन पढ़ेगा फिर ठीक होकर बॉम्ब बंधेगा अपने शरीर पर और ब्लास्ट कर लेगा खुदको, और क़ुरआन भी इसी लिए मंगवाई होगी क्यूंकि बाकी भाषा पढ़नी लिखनी नहीं आती होगी।
Adil S.02/18/2019 19:13
Subhanallah