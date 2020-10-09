back
Man Threatens Azad Against Visiting Hathras
After Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad visited Hathras where a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped, the self-styled leader of an “upper-caste organisation”, Pankaj Dhavraiyya, let out this searing warning in the presence of cops. He released an excerpt of the diatribe on social media before he was booked for criminal intimidation.
09/10/2020 2:57 PM
65 comments
Priyanka Y.11 minutes
He just want fam by this.. nonsense!!
Sruthi R.11 minutes
Behan he,?? ,,,, behan ke sath aisa kartha he koi??
Běrïmônğ J.14 minutes
Why caste? There is no such like lower human or upper human all are created equally to love one another to stand for one another. Where we are heading India? atleast please our new generation what is your education all about stop this kind of dividing system. What we practice today will become a habit for tomorrow let's start to treat all human equal so that our sons and daughters will know the value of life.
Abhishek R.16 minutes
UP ke aise chutiyon ke sena bohat bhari padi hai.. Isliye too waha CM chutiya pada hai.. It's actually the worst state in India,though the reports might say something as the Govt/Cops are all in this... If anyone wants to learn Gundagardi & Politics plz go this state, you will find enough goons as the ass blabbering in this video... Dumbass might be flying so much bcoz will have enough MLA support there 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕
Geetha P.18 minutes
Pity the people living in these villages along with these upper caste animals
Devajyoti D.18 minutes
Is this the real face of Hindutva???Very sad
Laxman K.19 minutes
Have some shame be like the cops in the hyderbad
Ayush S.20 minutes
Vaddadi Sthitapragnya 😂😂😂 ab aag lag chuki h kerosene dalna bas bacha h
Shiv S.21 minutes
सही कहा भाई सच को आंच क्या।यहाँ तो उल्टी गंगा बह रही गए पीड़ित मना कर रहे है किसी भी तरह की जांच को कमाल है ये तो साहब।
Ayush P.21 minutes
This all should stop
Hycm A.21 minutes
Same people blaming Mughals for raping their Hindu Women back then,now same people hold no shame by standing with rapist.
Jyoti P.22 minutes
Is matter m.. Caste ko kuuu khinch rhe h.. Just focus on rape case n culprits behind it
Himanshu P.22 minutes
The people who says there is nothing like caste in today's world 🙏
Mrinal S.25 minutes
Rip
Md S.27 minutes
Clifford R.31 minutes
I am sure Sri Ram would be in real pain after seeing all this.
Molly M.32 minutes
Why did they not do a DNA test? Crazy! Rape is always underreported because of drama like this and the stigma attached. When I watch all this I realize all the efforts of people like Mahatma Gandhi & Nehru was in vain! No one is going to grow up or change! Instead of all this noise why don’t they let the judicial system do it’s job! To me all this points to the guilt not innocence of the accused. In this time of pandemic and death this is what they are focusing on? Really? They could do so much good for the country instead!
Vasim A.32 minutes
support.....
Aniket P.33 minutes
Aache din aa gaye
Amanullah S.33 minutes
Andhra Ya telangana hota tho abb tak tum log ka encounter hojata.. Bhosadiwala..