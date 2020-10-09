back

Man Threatens Azad Against Visiting Hathras

After Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad visited Hathras where a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped, the self-styled leader of an “upper-caste organisation”, Pankaj Dhavraiyya, let out this searing warning in the presence of cops. He released an excerpt of the diatribe on social media before he was booked for criminal intimidation.

09/10/2020 2:57 PM
  • 29.3K
  • 69

Politics

  1. 3:29

    Man Threatens Azad Against Visiting Hathras

  2. 4:20

    Smriti Irani and Karan Johar On Media

  3. 3:45

    Man Throws Ink On AAP’s Sanjay Singh In Hathras

  4. 3:12

    BJP MLA Linked Rape To Sanskar

  5. 5:07

    Akshay Kumar Speaks Out On Drugs In Bollywood

  6. 3:00

    The India-China Space Race

65 comments

  • Priyanka Y.
    11 minutes

    He just want fam by this.. nonsense!!

  • Sruthi R.
    11 minutes

    Behan he,?? ,,,, behan ke sath aisa kartha he koi??

  • Běrïmônğ J.
    14 minutes

    Why caste? There is no such like lower human or upper human all are created equally to love one another to stand for one another. Where we are heading India? atleast please our new generation what is your education all about stop this kind of dividing system. What we practice today will become a habit for tomorrow let's start to treat all human equal so that our sons and daughters will know the value of life.

  • Abhishek R.
    16 minutes

    UP ke aise chutiyon ke sena bohat bhari padi hai.. Isliye too waha CM chutiya pada hai.. It's actually the worst state in India,though the reports might say something as the Govt/Cops are all in this... If anyone wants to learn Gundagardi & Politics plz go this state, you will find enough goons as the ass blabbering in this video... Dumbass might be flying so much bcoz will have enough MLA support there 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

  • Geetha P.
    18 minutes

    Pity the people living in these villages along with these upper caste animals

  • Devajyoti D.
    18 minutes

    Is this the real face of Hindutva???Very sad

  • Laxman K.
    19 minutes

    Have some shame be like the cops in the hyderbad

  • Ayush S.
    20 minutes

    Vaddadi Sthitapragnya 😂😂😂 ab aag lag chuki h kerosene dalna bas bacha h

  • Shiv S.
    21 minutes

    सही कहा भाई सच को आंच क्या।यहाँ तो उल्टी गंगा बह रही गए पीड़ित मना कर रहे है किसी भी तरह की जांच को कमाल है ये तो साहब।

  • Ayush P.
    21 minutes

    This all should stop

  • Hycm A.
    21 minutes

    Same people blaming Mughals for raping their Hindu Women back then,now same people hold no shame by standing with rapist.

  • Jyoti P.
    22 minutes

    Is matter m.. Caste ko kuuu khinch rhe h.. Just focus on rape case n culprits behind it

  • Himanshu P.
    22 minutes

    The people who says there is nothing like caste in today's world 🙏

  • Mrinal S.
    25 minutes

    Rip

  • Md S.
    27 minutes

    I just discovered the best bitcoin trading platform ever. This is my fifth withdrawal I just made today worth $5,000. Join this platform, you are sure of your withdrawal tomorrow 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAE20Oj0YAb2qccf6Ig https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAE20Oj0YAb2qccf6Ig https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAE20Oj0YAb2qccf6Ig https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAE20Oj0YAb2qccf6Ig

  • Clifford R.
    31 minutes

    I am sure Sri Ram would be in real pain after seeing all this.

  • Molly M.
    32 minutes

    Why did they not do a DNA test? Crazy! Rape is always underreported because of drama like this and the stigma attached. When I watch all this I realize all the efforts of people like Mahatma Gandhi & Nehru was in vain! No one is going to grow up or change! Instead of all this noise why don’t they let the judicial system do it’s job! To me all this points to the guilt not innocence of the accused. In this time of pandemic and death this is what they are focusing on? Really? They could do so much good for the country instead!

  • Vasim A.
    32 minutes

    support.....

  • Aniket P.
    33 minutes

    Aache din aa gaye

  • Amanullah S.
    33 minutes

    Andhra Ya telangana hota tho abb tak tum log ka encounter hojata.. Bhosadiwala..

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.