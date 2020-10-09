Man Threatens Azad Against Visiting Hathras

After Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad visited Hathras where a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped, the self-styled leader of an “upper-caste organisation”, Pankaj Dhavraiyya, let out this searing warning in the presence of cops. He released an excerpt of the diatribe on social media before he was booked for criminal intimidation.