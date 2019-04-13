back

Maneka’s Controversial Speech To Muslims

Did Maneka Gandhi just issue a veiled threat to the Muslims of her constituency? 🙅‍♀

04/13/2019 12:32 AM
  • 376.4k
  • 433

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

365 comments

  • हिन्दु अ.
    04/30/2019 06:37

    Aayega to modi hi

  • Binny M.
    04/30/2019 06:04

    Dhmka rhi h muslim voters ko pta h vote nhi milega

  • Ravi T.
    04/30/2019 05:22

    She said te truth

  • Deshvani B.
    04/29/2019 19:50

    Plz report brut site this hater..... Anti hindu

  • Deshvani B.
    04/29/2019 19:49

    Brut tell me what wrong tell menika gandhi stupid brut i hate your site

  • Gulzar S.
    04/29/2019 14:47

    She is mad

  • AB S.
    04/29/2019 14:43

    Actually wo bhool gayi hai ke wo ek public survent hai . . . . And one more thing Jab dil khatta ho jata hai to doctor se baat karna chahiye kyu ke you can be pregnant at that that time

  • Crics L.
    04/29/2019 12:33

    Cheap politics.. keep my word..she will lose badly

  • Aasif S.
    04/29/2019 08:56

    भाजपा पार्टी सांप का वो बिल है जिस में enter होते ही दिल, दिमाग, जुबान और शरीर के कई अंग ज़हरीले हो जाते है...

  • Naushad K.
    04/29/2019 06:17

    समझ गया कि आपको वोट करना हमारी मजबूरी है।

  • Zaib M.
    04/29/2019 03:46

    Kuch nai ukhaad legi.. Chutiyani

  • Anshu C.
    04/28/2019 17:50

    I don't get it, if she works, then it will be for the society not any community, it will benefit and should benefit all, if she get less votes and still wins, the she will not contribute to any one, she can come up with the excuse that some community didn't vote. Then what's the most simple solution, no one should vote for her simple

  • Meesam A.
    04/28/2019 17:45

    You don't deserve to be where you are and you will be dragged down soon.

  • Md S.
    04/28/2019 13:48

    🙊

  • Asif A.
    04/28/2019 12:47

    Her style of given threat is commendable ..she surely is getting the votes of poor scared and uneductated muslims of that area...

  • Valee S.
    04/28/2019 10:48

    Idiot lady,

  • Sk M.
    04/28/2019 03:35

    Manoka Gandhi ek rendi h

  • Zaid K.
    04/27/2019 20:14

    रोड शो में नरेन्द्र दामोदर दास मोदी के अंधभक्तों के बीच मारपीट 500 की जगह 200 रूपये मिलने से थे नाराज

  • Safikul M.
    04/27/2019 16:16

    A number 1 r a s s this terrorist and killer

  • देव र.
    04/27/2019 07:02

    तुम जल जल के मर जाओगे जलजला हम रुकने नही देगें,,, मोदीजी देश को झुकने नही देगें हम मोदीजी को झुकने नही देगें,,, सभी भारतीयों से अनुरोध हैं मोदीजी को अपना समर्थन दीजिए।। जय माँ भारती