Manipur Aid Distribution Wins Praise

If the rest of the states followed Manipur, India would be a much safer place.💙

04/30/2020 11:42 AM
Changing India

190 comments

  • Boney K.
    3 days

    Thanks to for sharing our State to India... Many National media/pages are ignore our NE States news.

  • Dolly R.
    3 days

    May god bless you all for shearing n care taken care of others with respect we salute you all God richest blessings to you all

  • Jaishankar G.
    3 days

    👍👌👌👌

  • Naz B.
    5 days

    Great job both by organiser and common people by maintaining SOCIAL DISTANCING

  • Chhayashri R.
    5 days

    I think I see you in this video for a micro second hehe.

  • Bronson N.
    5 days

    Kangleipak na yaiphare..and good job lamphel

  • Nayank M.
    6 days

    Jihaadis nahi manenge...

  • Shelly G.
    6 days

    Density doesn't matter,what matters that are the basic manners which are being shown by these people.They are behaving so humble way.

  • Mohan R.
    6 days

    Let Tamilnadu government follow. Educated tamilian should set up example

  • Yusuf A.
    6 days

    I'm to be a Manipuri

  • Come C.
    6 days

    Wow

  • Luwang R.
    6 days

    This is Manipur where the positive number of case was 2 while many mainland are of triple or quad digit n still those brother n sister which are stuck in many state are being called as CORONA... Thanx to those

  • Shivaraj M.
    6 days

  • Räjú M.
    6 days

    Some people are talking about populations..... Grow up people learn the positive point instead of pointing out something...

  • Vijay K.
    6 days

    Nice

  • Denlock L.
    6 days

    Dami

  • Qyu A.
    6 days

    All of the costumers grabbing food themself without gloves or masks, why social distance? 😂

  • Pravesh S.
    6 days

    National Media BRUT Covers About North East. I Really Appreciate You All. As A Manipuri I Fill Proud.

  • Ambi A.
    6 days

    Those commenting less population density, I will tell please visit imphal. Imphal is very tiny town with all the people from North and Marwaris along with locals concentrated in a tiny location. Sadly, these marwaris and north people never participate in social cleaning work or anything. They just love piling up smelly things and dirts and live there. They think we are untouchable may be, we on the other hand think they are lazy dirty people who have no value. So some people who think we are low level found out our thing is getting noticed and praised, they can't digest do making excuse.

  • Moses P.
    7 days

    Two guys standing next to each other in blue shirt is my highschool teacher