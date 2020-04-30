Manipur Aid Distribution Wins Praise

Police Quell Migrant Workers' Protest In Surat
Thanks to for sharing our State to India... Many National media/pages are ignore our NE States news.
May god bless you all for shearing n care taken care of others with respect we salute you all God richest blessings to you all
👍👌👌👌
Great job both by organiser and common people by maintaining SOCIAL DISTANCING
I think I see you in this video for a micro second hehe.
Kangleipak na yaiphare..and good job lamphel
Jihaadis nahi manenge...
Density doesn't matter,what matters that are the basic manners which are being shown by these people.They are behaving so humble way.
Let Tamilnadu government follow. Educated tamilian should set up example
I'm to be a Manipuri
Wow
This is Manipur where the positive number of case was 2 while many mainland are of triple or quad digit n still those brother n sister which are stuck in many state are being called as CORONA... Thanx to those
Some people are talking about populations..... Grow up people learn the positive point instead of pointing out something...
Nice
Dami
All of the costumers grabbing food themself without gloves or masks, why social distance? 😂
National Media BRUT Covers About North East. I Really Appreciate You All. As A Manipuri I Fill Proud.
Those commenting less population density, I will tell please visit imphal. Imphal is very tiny town with all the people from North and Marwaris along with locals concentrated in a tiny location. Sadly, these marwaris and north people never participate in social cleaning work or anything. They just love piling up smelly things and dirts and live there. They think we are untouchable may be, we on the other hand think they are lazy dirty people who have no value. So some people who think we are low level found out our thing is getting noticed and praised, they can't digest do making excuse.
Two guys standing next to each other in blue shirt is my highschool teacher
