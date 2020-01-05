back

Manipur Boys Barred From Entering Hyderabad Store

Some people are using the coronavirus to fan racism against Indians from the Northeast. This fresh case comes from Hyderabad.

04/10/2020 11:50 AMupdated: 04/10/2020 11:52 AM
  • 194.4k
  • 346

330 comments

  • Niranjan N.
    2 days

    This is not fair...

  • Ch S.
    05/01/2020 10:00

    Very unfair!

  • Anjan K.
    05/01/2020 08:02

    That store must be banned from operation. Where was the Police in Hyderabad?? On whose instructions they are banning Indian Citizen ?? Really disgraceful local administration

  • Avez S.
    04/27/2020 18:15

    India is one of the most racist countries especially after Ghandi's comments on the black people of Africa. Its in these people's genes to be racist.the lower cast are NOT allowed in the so called higher class cast temples...say no more!

  • Moasen I.
    04/24/2020 17:59

    There is a lot of racism

  • Kangjam S.
    04/24/2020 16:12

    In North East so many people from Maharashtra, Punjabi Bihari Bengali & Southern region people are staying doing business job etc.. bt never treat like this.. Shame on u guys..

  • Rakhi V.
    04/24/2020 15:15

    First they must be educated about diff states in India. That guy does not even know where is Manipur. How insulting it is for us indians.

  • Lanzzu S.
    04/24/2020 09:19

    We Northeast people will never forgive from this day let see you Hindu people

  • Lanzzu S.
    04/24/2020 09:17

    Let's kill all the plane people who are staying in North East mother choot dho kamine lok aja meh savak shikhata hu bosiri lok

  • Azharuddin S.
    04/22/2020 16:38

    Please don’t let this national cancer to spread in Hyderabad... Act wise and welcome all...

  • Sidhant A.
    04/22/2020 02:15

    This is ridiculous! I'm sorry that people have to go through treatment like this in today's day and age..

  • Amdo K.
    04/21/2020 18:56

    It’s very important to check ID . way is speaking hindi not like Manipuri.

  • Vanika K.
    04/21/2020 08:34

    All thanks to BJP Sarkar. 👍🏻👏🏻

  • Wilfred R.
    04/21/2020 04:27

    We should stop this racism or else it's going to lead to unnecessary consequences especially now when we are going through a difficult time and situation. Let us say no to racism PLEASE

  • Edward C.
    04/20/2020 15:03

    Idiots will break up the IR own country through xenophobia

  • Kevi K.
    04/20/2020 13:00

    Cowdang people

  • Krishanu N.
    04/20/2020 12:27

    Shameful 😭

  • Inder K.
    04/20/2020 08:10

    Everyone need groceries, why race matters at a supermarket ...

  • Gourab M.
    04/19/2020 18:06

    make sure these security guys never get any job in their life and this store get closed down.....make them pay for this hatred....these modernised supermarkets should hire people who atleast have basic education rather than some uneducated pathetic dumbasses....who atleast knows how treat customers properly with respect and dignity

  • Job P.
    04/19/2020 15:35

    Report about that shop to the police. They would be happy to seal it. There are many from North East who are at home in Hyderabad.