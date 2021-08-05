back

Manmohan Singh Looks Back

When former PM Manmohan Singh got candid about his years in office... #TBT

05/08/2021 1:27 PM
  • 287.2K
  • 433

Portraits

  1. 2:03

    When Shakira Took This Indian Shakira’s Pizza Order

  2. 8:54

    Mrs. Khan In Conversation With Mr. Khan

  3. 3:30

    Listen To Vande Mataram Like Never Before

  4. 7:53

    This Family’s Covid Story Will Leave You In Tears

  5. 4:25

    The Britisher Who Loves Singing Ghazals

  6. 2:49

    A Doctor Answers Some Pressing Covid-19 Queries

388 comments

  • Richa S.
    2 days

    Great personality A true leader

  • Tongpang A.
    4 days

    Indian freedom was short-lived, lost its freedom 7years ago.

  • Sahl M.
    6 days

    Now we have the real “ACCIDENT” prime minister

  • Appu M.
    7 days

    Aise Bhi Chutiya hoote hai

  • Kat R.
    7 days

    Ur such a great pm FM sir. Ur contribution was immensely remembered . I wish n hope u can come back to lead

  • Syed M.
    10/08/2021 17:02

    How selfish monkeyrao. For good results, share the credit; and for failure, Manmohan will be scapegoat?

  • Mahesh D.
    10/08/2021 12:07

    Thank god rahul gandhi was not made prime minister 🤣🤣

  • Praveen K.
    10/08/2021 07:23

    Lol, this is joke right. 🤣

  • Naua T.
    09/08/2021 18:15

    He did nothing good nor bad 🤣🤣🤣🤣 while he was on PM chair

  • Kamalakar P.
    09/08/2021 17:04

    Prof.Manmohan sigh being accidental finance minister met many accidents ,however, witout injuries drove speed and reached destination I salute you sir

  • Malik A.
    09/08/2021 16:36

    Great PM

  • Prakash L.
    09/08/2021 16:09

    Great Leader.

  • Suhaib N.
    09/08/2021 15:19

    And he also ruled for 10 years accidentally.....!

  • Singh J.
    09/08/2021 15:14

    Befitting rply to STUPIDS like ANUPAM KHER who has no STATURE to match the brilliant skills of DR.MANMOHAN SINGH's as a GREAT ECONOMIST ,FINANCE MINISTER & then the PM of this COUNTRY.

  • Ajay S.
    09/08/2021 14:06

    the best PM …indeed.

  • Rajesh M.
    09/08/2021 10:12

    Best Prime Minister of India ever

  • Ashok A.
    09/08/2021 07:13

    Proud of you sir

  • Yadu
    09/08/2021 06:20

    ♥️

  • Abhishek J.
    09/08/2021 03:09

    He was not afraid...still he prevented Arnab Goswami from asking questions .... He is a greatest pm who allowed greatest scams under his nose !!!!!!

  • Nilanjana C.
    09/08/2021 02:46

    Greatest finance minister ever...even when the Wallstreet collapsed..our Indian economy survived