Manmohan Singh Looks Back

388 comments
Richa S.2 days
Great personality A true leader
Tongpang A.4 days
Indian freedom was short-lived, lost its freedom 7years ago.
Sahl M.6 days
Now we have the real “ACCIDENT” prime minister
Appu M.7 days
Aise Bhi Chutiya hoote hai
Kat R.7 days
Ur such a great pm FM sir. Ur contribution was immensely remembered . I wish n hope u can come back to lead
Syed M.10/08/2021 17:02
How selfish monkeyrao. For good results, share the credit; and for failure, Manmohan will be scapegoat?
Mahesh D.10/08/2021 12:07
Thank god rahul gandhi was not made prime minister 🤣🤣
Praveen K.10/08/2021 07:23
Lol, this is joke right. 🤣
Naua T.09/08/2021 18:15
He did nothing good nor bad 🤣🤣🤣🤣 while he was on PM chair
Kamalakar P.09/08/2021 17:04
Prof.Manmohan sigh being accidental finance minister met many accidents ,however, witout injuries drove speed and reached destination I salute you sir
Malik A.09/08/2021 16:36
Great PM
Prakash L.09/08/2021 16:09
Great Leader.
Suhaib N.09/08/2021 15:19
And he also ruled for 10 years accidentally.....!
Singh J.09/08/2021 15:14
Befitting rply to STUPIDS like ANUPAM KHER who has no STATURE to match the brilliant skills of DR.MANMOHAN SINGH's as a GREAT ECONOMIST ,FINANCE MINISTER & then the PM of this COUNTRY.
Ajay S.09/08/2021 14:06
the best PM …indeed.
Rajesh M.09/08/2021 10:12
Best Prime Minister of India ever
Ashok A.09/08/2021 07:13
Proud of you sir
Yadu09/08/2021 06:20
♥️
Abhishek J.09/08/2021 03:09
He was not afraid...still he prevented Arnab Goswami from asking questions .... He is a greatest pm who allowed greatest scams under his nose !!!!!!
Nilanjana C.09/08/2021 02:46
Greatest finance minister ever...even when the Wallstreet collapsed..our Indian economy survived