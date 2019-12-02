back
Manmohan Singh’s Advice to PM Modi On GDP Dip
“I urge the Prime Minister to set aside his deep-rooted suspicion of our society…” As India’s GDP growth hit a new low, Manmohan Singh spoke about the fear and distrust that’s keeping India’s animal spirits caged.
12/02/2019 4:57 PM
- 97.2k
- 3.8k
- 179
169 comments
Ramesh B.2 days
CONGRESS IS RESPONSIBLE TO CREATE RSS/BJP 'S ZUNDSHAHI NOT BANNED IN TIME ? SAVE INDIA SAVE DEMOCRACY SAVE ECONOMY.
Mira K.2 days
So true 😪
Dinesh A.12/10/2019 19:57
In choro ki sune ab? 2g 3g 4g karke hogi gdp sahi ;)
Prasanth K.12/10/2019 14:33
Better you be dumb as puppet man......you never spoke you need to....
Ramesh B.12/10/2019 09:55
MAKE IN INDIA, SKILLED INDIA, START UP INDIA, DIGITAL INDIA NOW RSS/BJP 'S RAPE IN INDIA ? SAVE INDIA SAVE DEMOCRACY SAVE ECONOMY.
Sanjay K.12/09/2019 20:51
Rahul Bajaj’s FEAR FACTOR Rahul Bajaj is right when he says that industrialists 'fear' criticizing the government. Unfortunately, it may be true. Why? The answer is in Bajaj's speech itself. If you haven't heard it, you should. Spend some time decoding it. In case you cannot, read on. Admittedly, Bajaj says his businesses are doing quite well, thank you. So what seems to be the problem?. Bajaj says that his grandfather was a close associate of Gandhi ji. The name 'Rahul' was given to him by Jawahar Lal Nehru himself. You can easily infer that gave Bajaj a certain degree of access to the 'first family' that ran India till 8 years ago. Till the early 70s, There were primarily 3 major players selling 2 wheelers in India - Lambretta, Vespa and Bajaj. Competition was fierce, and the consumer was happy. Inventory was plentiful. The Italian Lambretta and Vespa started to usurp Bajaj's scooter share, when the congress government suddenly banned foriegn manufacturers. That ensured there remained only Bajaj, and one or two severely hamstrung two-wheeler manufacturers in India. Bajaj had a virtual monopoly. If you wanted a Bajaj scooter, you had a looooooong wait. You had to pay an extortionist's sum to the company first, and wait for years (yes, YEARS!) to get your scooter. There was a workaround though. You could pay your local congress leader some chai-pani, and get a letter (or not) written to local Bajaj dealership that since you had an urgency, they should 'allott' you one soon. Sure enough congress leaders were laughing all the way to the bank. No, sorry not to the bank. To basements full of cash. Yes, that sounds about right. Rahul Bajaj wasn't complaining about 'fear' then. Why should he? While the US had 1.5 cars per household, and even upcoming economies like Korea, Malaysia, Thailand had roughly half a car per household, Indians were merrily bicyling their way to their offices while waiting for years for 'humara' Bajaj to deliver their substandard technology scooter. Lets come to Reliance, supposedly 'chummy' with the Modi- Shah duo since he was invited repeatedly to 'Invest Gujarat' summits. This 'chum' of 'Modi-Shah exhorted voters to vote for congress. and campaigned for Murli Deora's son in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Surprised? Don't be. In the 70s, Ambani was a small time exporter of spices to the middle-east. In those days, Nylon, an extremely uncomfortable fabric, was on its way out in favour of much more comfortable cotton based fabrics. But surprise, surprise! The very savvy Ambani got into this business and lost a lot of money! 'By chance'. at this crucial juncture, the Export Promotion council announced that exporters of Nylon would be allowed to import yarn in India. Now yarn had a premium of 200- 300%, and by a 'freak chance', Ambani, who was hobnobbing with Bombay Mayor, one Murli Deora, had a monopoly in the market due to artificial control of supply by Government. Because someone had told him to export Nylon, which no one bought any longer. “If you aren't able to influence government to build your own dreams, someone will do that and hire you to build his dreams.” - Dhirubhai Ambani Birla, Bajajs, Ambanis, Ruias.... name any old world business. All had access to the Gandhis. By a wicked chance, Vespa was allowed, very graciously to manufacture scooters again. In 2012, by the eponymous Sh MMS. Correcting past sins? Er, no. Bajaj stopped manufacturing scooters in 2009, because, well, scooters no longer sold!
Sanjay K.12/09/2019 20:49
MMS the puppet PM ➡ 10 साल के शासन में 12 लाख करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा के घोटाले किये, अभी तक रह रह कर कुकर्म बाहर आ रहे हैं पर बहोत महान अर्थशास्त्री प्रधानमंत्री थे साहब ! ➡ जहाँ 60 साल में 18 लाख करोड़ रूपये का लोन दिया गया था वही सिर्फ 2006 से 2013 में 34 लाख करोड़ का लोन बड़े उद्योगपतियों को बाँट दिया पर बहोत महान अर्थशास्त्री प्रधानमंत्री थे साहब ! ➡ 34 लाख करोड़ से ज्यादा के लोन को कई बार री-स्ट्रक्चर किया गया और अंततः उसमें से 10.7 लाख करोड़ NPA में बदल गया पर बहोत महान अर्थशास्त्री प्रधानमंत्री थे साहब ! ➡ साल दर साल महंगाई एक बार को बढ़ते बढ़ते 14.97% पार कर गई थी 2009 में, महंगाई डायन खाये जात है वाला गाना चलने लगा था, पर बहोत महान अर्थशास्त्री प्रधानमंत्री थे साहब ! ➡ ईरान से कच्चा तेल खरीदा पर सैंक्शन का बहाना लेकर पैसा चुकाया नहीं, 43,000 करोड़ का उधार छोड़ गए और अंतरिम बजट में प्रोवीज़न भी नहीं किया पर बहोत महान अर्थशास्त्री प्रधानमंत्री थे साहब ! ➡ टैक्स पेयर्स का 9 लाख करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा आयल प्रोडक्ट्स की सब्सिडी में बाँट दिया, पता नहीं कितना इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर खड़ा हो जाता उसमें, पर बहोत महान अर्थशास्त्री प्रधानमंत्री थे साहब ! ➡ 1.34 लाख करोड़ से ज्यादा के आयल बांड की लायबिलिटी छोड़ गए, उसपर 70,000 करोड़ का इंटरेस्ट सो अलग, पर बहोत महान अर्थशास्त्री प्रधानमंत्री थे साहब ! ➡ लोगों को अपना कालाधन में रखने के लिए विशेष प्रोत्साहन दिया, देश से 54.42 बन $ ( करीब 3.86 लाख करोड़ रुपये) बहार चले गए, पर बहोत महान अर्थशास्त्री प्रधानमंत्री थे साहब ! ➡ ख़बरों के अनुसार 1 लाख करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा मूल्य के डुप्लीकेट करेंसी नोट अवैध तरीके से छपवाए, पर बहोत महान अर्थशास्त्री प्रधानमंत्री थे साहब ! ➡ जीडीपी ग्रोथ रेट घटते घटते 2009 में एक बार को 3.4% पर आ गई थी, शायद नए तरीके से कैलकुलेट किया जायेगा तो 2.2% ही निकलेगी, पर बहोत महान अर्थशास्त्री प्रधानमंत्री थे साहब ! ➡ बजट डेफिस्ट टू जीडीपी रेश्यो जो अमूमन नेगेटिव 3.4% के इर्दगिर्द रहता है वो घटते घटते निगेटिव 6.46% पर पहोच गया था, पर बहोत महान अर्थशास्त्री प्रधानमंत्री थे साहब ! ➡ 10 सालों में इंडिया की कुल उधारी 208% और विदेशी कर्ज 307% बढ़ गया था, पर बहोत महान अर्थशास्त्री प्रधानमंत्री थे साहब ! ➡ Aadhar एक्ट, DBT, GST, बेनामी प्रॉपर्टी, इन्सॉल्वेंसी, इत्यादि किसी फाइनेंसियल बिल को पास नहीं करा पाए 10 सालों में, पर बहोत महान अर्थशास्त्री प्रधानमंत्री थे साहब ! ➡ 2004 से 2014 आ गया और फिर आखिरी में, भारतीय वायुसेना के लिए रफले लड़ाकू ज़हाज़ खरीदने के पैसे तक नहीं बचे, पर बहोत महान अर्थशास्त्री प्रधानमंत्री थे साहब ! ➡ 2013 आते आते इंडिया, विश्व की 5 सबसे फ्रजाइल अर्थव्यवस्थाओं में आ गया था, रेटिंग घटा दी गई थी, त्राहि त्राहि मची थी पर बहोत महान अर्थशास्त्री प्रधानमंत्री थे साहब !
Sanjay B.12/09/2019 15:13
Great economists
Anand V.12/09/2019 09:40
बुढा १० सर्व चूप रहा और उसकी सरकार ने देश का खून चुसा, अब क्यो पटर पटर कर रहा है ? खानग्रेस करे तो ठीक, दुसरा अगर करे तो चोर । वाह मनमोहन, वाह ।
Mohamed S.12/07/2019 20:38
How about advising Modi to stop the occupation of Kashmir and let it be the way it was...
Shadab K.12/07/2019 18:48
Nice man
Jayachandran P.12/07/2019 08:28
you ruled 5percentage of indian people what adout others
Dwarkesh Y.12/07/2019 04:38
This man who enjoyed finance ministry under pv narasimha rao and became a surrogate and silent prime minister for 10 years, now opens up and holds pv narasimha rao responsible for 84 delhi riots just to show his loyalty. Such r the people in society.lnfact all blueprint for liberalisation was drwan by Subramanyaswamy who 1991 had recommended Manmohan to chandrashekar to carry out.Later pvn made him pm as suggested by swamy.This
Deep S.12/06/2019 11:43
Yeh bhi chaman Chu robot puppet singh ko padke bolna pad raha hai🙄🙄🙄
Bitto V.12/06/2019 07:24
Indian people deserves Mr. Modi only Uncultured buffoons represented by their own modi, the arrogant uncultured fellow 👊🔫💣
Nagarajan A.12/05/2019 05:51
Sir This failed Glorified Cleark who is reading out Some criminals Script should know this meltdown is world wide phenomena and Bharat is not Immune to it Our Honorable PM Sri MODI and finance minister is doing the best in long term interest of Bharat
Aryan S.12/05/2019 03:50
yeh bol v sakta hai🤔🤔🤔
Naheda I.12/05/2019 00:01
Wish Dr. Singh would have spoken 2 words about the rape culture too.
Nirnay R.12/04/2019 18:53
We'll, Modiji seems to be creating a transparent system... But in doing so, the present system needs to be cleaned. This is why there's an environment of fear rn, fear that the corrupt will loose their ways to make money.
Nishant S.12/04/2019 12:08
Bhai 99. 86% money came back to bank. Only 4% of black money was in cash & remaining are in Swiss bank & property. 50% black money raised in Swiss bank in Modiji's regime what about that. Honesty that's not a Modiji cup of tea, Rafael deal is one of the biggest honesty of Modiji with Reliance, when reliance not made a quarter pin till now. GST Congress designed and as CM Modiji was opposing 18% slab and when he came to power 28% was highest. Biggest Dohagle pana.. Kashmiris made 56" ran away from power, 2600 farmers had suicide in past one year in country. Bhai kisi ki company ho na toh wo bhi manager at least padha likha rakhata hai. 1200 Cr only spent of advertising. 1200 Cr on Modiji foreign trips and FDI raised in country is just 2%, The so called development like Metro & bullet train all FDI approved under PM Manmohan Singh. Aso last but not least. How BJP fund raise from 7cr annually to 523 Cr, How Jay Shah managed to raise profit by 12000 %, Who's 765 Cr being deposited in Amit Shah's bank in first 10 days of Note ban. Irony of decisions 1) Indira Gandhi ripped apart Pakistan, non tolarence on terrorism best example golden temple. 2) Rajiv Gandhi's decision to give voting rights to 18 years.