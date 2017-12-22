back

Manmohan Singh vs Arun Jaitley

The 2G case had one verdict but two very different interpretations of it.

12/22/2017 11:42 AM
  • 610.7k
  • 363

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

306 comments

  • Jaikaran S.
    12/25/2017 19:24

    -any comments ?

  • अंकिता भ.
    12/25/2017 16:58

    Arey ye gunga bolne lag gaya 😂😂😂

  • Joshi A.
    12/24/2017 13:49

    Mmsing ko sarm ani chahiye sabut kache hoe unka matlab yah nahi ki gotala nahi hua apne sabne milkar ghotale kiye sam on u

  • Sachin K.
    12/24/2017 07:02

    Man ke Manmohan

  • Himadri S.
    12/23/2017 18:24

    Anand Grover was the SPP in this case.... A background check of this fellow would reveal all 😷

  • Nikky S.
    12/23/2017 17:52

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2055215198057323&id=1543106062601575

  • Chinmay S.
    12/23/2017 16:21

    False Propaganda of BJP.

  • Karthik K.
    12/23/2017 16:21

    Life of Manmohan Singh Birth Eat Gandhi family's tatti Death!!

  • Parmod G.
    12/23/2017 14:33

    Fast jatli

  • Jayker V.
    12/23/2017 14:00

    jhuta jaitely

  • Anmol K.
    12/23/2017 13:15

    Pehle to koi ye btaaye arun jatley to ek lawyer hai ise itni hi samaj hai economy ki

  • Chandan G.
    12/23/2017 12:43

    Bjp ने सभी जनता को मूर्ख बनाया ,जनता भी तो बनी ।

  • Abhishek P.
    12/23/2017 12:29

    Paisa achi ta sabu kichi possible

  • Raj D.
    12/23/2017 12:08

    Arun Jaitley is a liar and rogue.

  • Pavan S.
    12/23/2017 11:13

    Scamgress

  • Asit D.
    12/23/2017 11:13

    Deshdrohi Manmohan Singh apni Jawan band kar robot

  • Himanshu B.
    12/23/2017 10:58

    Both parties fooling public.

  • Yunus S.
    12/23/2017 10:47

    ફેકુ મહા કૌભાંડ bjp

  • Rajesh N.
    12/23/2017 10:46

    Mr. Jetly pls improve ur knowledge ,

  • Noor S.
    12/23/2017 10:45

    Why Former PM Mr Manmahon Singh looks so Scared 😂😂😂😂