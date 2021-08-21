back

Manoranjan Byapari: The Toto Riding MLA From Bengal

Can a refugee from East Pakistan, who suffered casteism at every step of his life, make inroads into Indian politics? Meet Manoranjan Byapari, the lawmaker from West Bengal, who did...

21/08/2021 2:57 PM
  • 50.9K
  • 20

20 comments

  • Dinesh M.
    8 hours

    Casteism hiv aids is created by R

  • Gulcheher P.
    2 days

    Hopefully 🙏 he’s not going to become just another corrupt politician like every other politician in India?

  • Samuel D.
    2 days

    I'm sorry but I dare not TRUST any political figures anymore...

  • Sajid K.
    2 days

    Great...Salute to you Sir..

  • Saibal A.
    2 days

    Hard work. 🙏....... Salute.

  • Leslie Brenda
    3 days

  • Shafiullah K.
    3 days

    I'm shafi from Afghanistan I want to share something with you I was computer worker in ANA (Afghanistan National Army) but now I entered to Taliban as worker but I don't like Taliban because they are spurted from pakistan and still the sporting from pakistan ISI I want to destroy Taliban we should destroy Taliban include pakistan just I want to destroy Taliban and the pakistan Agents now I sow paksiatani ISI agents in Afghanistan please help me I need help from India

  • Rajesh S.
    3 days

    Good morning ☀️🌄

  • Reza K.
    3 days

    Bahot khoob...good work

  • Syed Z.
    3 days

    Hope he succeeds in his endeavor all the best

  • Niita P.
    3 days

    Why make non-Hindi speakers, speak in the language? Do you not celebrate that India is a diverse country?

  • Haridarshan C.
    3 days

    👌👌👌👌

  • King A.
    3 days

    He is ISI agent . 🤣🤣🤣

  • Maddi J.
    3 days

    Congratulations and all the best

  • Brut India
    3 days

    "My birth is my fatal accident." Although untouchability may have been abolished by the Indian Constitution, it still remains undefined, why? More on being Dalit in India: https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/life-as-a-dalit-a-curse-in-casteist-india/361613

  • Manisha N.
    3 days

    🙏

  • Rajput K.
    3 days

    Yup there is exploitation of lower cast across India but it's all happened due to political vote bank .. And cast based reservation is termite for a democratic country... We have to come together to make India more prosperous and peaceful in all aspects..

  • Pauline N.
    3 days

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Inna S.
    3 days

  • محمد ع.
    3 days

