Manoranjan Byapari: The Toto Riding MLA From Bengal
Can a refugee from East Pakistan, who suffered casteism at every step of his life, make inroads into Indian politics? Meet Manoranjan Byapari, the lawmaker from West Bengal, who did...
21/08/2021 2:57 PM
- 50.9K
- 673
- 20
20 comments
Dinesh M.8 hours
Casteism hiv aids is created by R
Gulcheher P.2 days
Hopefully 🙏 he’s not going to become just another corrupt politician like every other politician in India?
Samuel D.2 days
I'm sorry but I dare not TRUST any political figures anymore...
Sajid K.2 days
Great...Salute to you Sir..
Saibal A.2 days
Hard work. 🙏....... Salute.
Leslie Brenda3 days
Shafiullah K.3 days
I'm shafi from Afghanistan I want to share something with you I was computer worker in ANA (Afghanistan National Army) but now I entered to Taliban as worker but I don't like Taliban because they are spurted from pakistan and still the sporting from pakistan ISI I want to destroy Taliban we should destroy Taliban include pakistan just I want to destroy Taliban and the pakistan Agents now I sow paksiatani ISI agents in Afghanistan please help me I need help from India
Rajesh S.3 days
Good morning ☀️🌄
Reza K.3 days
Bahot khoob...good work
Syed Z.3 days
Hope he succeeds in his endeavor all the best
Niita P.3 days
Why make non-Hindi speakers, speak in the language? Do you not celebrate that India is a diverse country?
Haridarshan C.3 days
👌👌👌👌
King A.3 days
He is ISI agent . 🤣🤣🤣
Maddi J.3 days
Congratulations and all the best
Brut India3 days
"My birth is my fatal accident." Although untouchability may have been abolished by the Indian Constitution, it still remains undefined, why? More on being Dalit in India: https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/life-as-a-dalit-a-curse-in-casteist-india/361613
Manisha N.3 days
🙏
Rajput K.3 days
Yup there is exploitation of lower cast across India but it's all happened due to political vote bank .. And cast based reservation is termite for a democratic country... We have to come together to make India more prosperous and peaceful in all aspects..
Pauline N.3 days
🙏🙏🙏
محمد ع.3 days
