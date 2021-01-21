back

Many Indian Doctors Doubtful About Covaxin

The government insists that both Covishield and homegrown Covaxin are safe, but many doctors are asking for a choice in vaccines.

21/01/2021 1:27 PM
  • 24.9K
  • 54

Portraits

  1. 3:28

    This Pani Puri Is Covid-19 Safe

  2. 3:22

    The Story Of A Lost Wallet In India

  3. 2:14

    Many Indian Doctors Doubtful About Covaxin

  4. 5:38

    Sushant And The Fault In His Stars

  5. 5:25

    Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster

  6. 5:28

    The Aam Aadmi Activist

49 comments

  • Adilhusain S.
    2 hours

    Gujarat health workers on strike since 12 January 2021

  • Sunil B.
    2 hours

    That's a good nerrrative, Indians against indian vaccine keep it brut

  • Rafiq S.
    2 hours

    Why even now health workers should be sacrificed their lives. Vacancies should be tried first on all ministers & MLA.

  • Pradip M.
    3 hours

    Sk

  • Mohammed A.
    3 hours

    Bcz we doctors know how vaccine is created and tested for trials...but sadly ths vaccine havnt passed certain set of trials which creates panic around medical workers

  • Aditi C.
    3 hours

    Has he taken? Why is he pleading?

  • Meera M.
    3 hours

    That's a catch. If doctors are worried about it, how about common people. Troublesome.🙄

  • RI G.
    4 hours

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=116266813638828&id=302141243543650

  • RI G.
    4 hours

    Israel: Over 12,000 people test positive for COVID-19 after receiving Pfizer vaccine. https://www.wionews.com/world/israel-over-12000-people-test-positive-for-covid-19-after-receiving-pfizer-vaccine-358242

  • Clifford R.
    4 hours

    Nice try asshole you think people are dumb to take a vaccine where you have to sign a consent form 😂😂😂😂 why don't the whole parliament try it on themselves.

  • Kamaljeet K.
    4 hours

    Give the vaccine to Modi and Amit shah first

  • Kabir S.
    5 hours

    Why u people don't take first with all minister I u people survive then vaccine is 100 percentage safe

  • Rajdeep C.
    5 hours

    1st vaccination should be given to all politicians irrespective of party.. Losing a few won't effect the country than losing our doctors and health workers.

  • Silvester S.
    6 hours

    Let the politicians get them first....

  • Vinod B.
    6 hours

    Sorry Doctors and nurses health workers skeptical about the effaces of vacation.

  • Vinod B.
    6 hours

    Not just health workers and are skeptical people are willing to take vacation it is Modiji who is exhorting people to take vacation.

  • Minhajuddin K.
    6 hours

    The people who is begging give him first

  • Babar Q.
    7 hours

    test the vaccine on goverment and famlies of govermanr

  • Venkataraman S.
    7 hours

    Wow great u bjp rss not give job salary basic things home too steal so y boast people rejecting benefits etc....have shame

  • Murugan G.
    7 hours

    BJP government is ruling India like china No option

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.