Many Indian Doctors Doubtful About Covaxin
The government insists that both Covishield and homegrown Covaxin are safe, but many doctors are asking for a choice in vaccines.
21/01/2021 1:27 PM
49 comments
Adilhusain S.2 hours
Gujarat health workers on strike since 12 January 2021
Sunil B.2 hours
That's a good nerrrative, Indians against indian vaccine keep it brut
Rafiq S.2 hours
Why even now health workers should be sacrificed their lives. Vacancies should be tried first on all ministers & MLA.
Pradip M.3 hours
Sk
Mohammed A.3 hours
Bcz we doctors know how vaccine is created and tested for trials...but sadly ths vaccine havnt passed certain set of trials which creates panic around medical workers
Aditi C.3 hours
Has he taken? Why is he pleading?
Meera M.3 hours
That's a catch. If doctors are worried about it, how about common people. Troublesome.🙄
RI G.4 hours
RI G.4 hours
Clifford R.4 hours
Nice try asshole you think people are dumb to take a vaccine where you have to sign a consent form 😂😂😂😂 why don't the whole parliament try it on themselves.
Kamaljeet K.4 hours
Give the vaccine to Modi and Amit shah first
Kabir S.5 hours
Why u people don't take first with all minister I u people survive then vaccine is 100 percentage safe
Rajdeep C.5 hours
1st vaccination should be given to all politicians irrespective of party.. Losing a few won't effect the country than losing our doctors and health workers.
Silvester S.6 hours
Let the politicians get them first....
Vinod B.6 hours
Sorry Doctors and nurses health workers skeptical about the effaces of vacation.
Vinod B.6 hours
Not just health workers and are skeptical people are willing to take vacation it is Modiji who is exhorting people to take vacation.
Minhajuddin K.6 hours
The people who is begging give him first
Babar Q.7 hours
test the vaccine on goverment and famlies of govermanr
Venkataraman S.7 hours
Wow great u bjp rss not give job salary basic things home too steal so y boast people rejecting benefits etc....have shame
Murugan G.7 hours
BJP government is ruling India like china No option