Many Indians Die In Vizag Gas Leak

227 comments
Marife A.18 hours
So sad
Jose T.19 hours
First of all how are these industries in a residential area most of Indian tragedies are manufactured by the local government
Murtaza F.20 hours
Lets hope and pray this is not another Bhopal gas tragedy.
Nadir K.20 hours
May Allah give health to those who are fighting for their lives. And give strength to their families of victims.
Sadikur R.21 hours
Sadly health and safety is worse in India Gov't don't care for human life they are busy with hindu muslims politics They learn nothing from bhopal tragedy
Sunny D.a day
Bhai
Hikmat R.a day
Government should take responsibility of all of this,
Drak G.a day
Modi Govt totally failed to protect the people
Happy H.a day
Bht bura hoyia insaan kudrat naal khed da c hun kudrat insan naal khed rahi hai.
Yeng R.a day
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Shah G.a day
I still remember the union carbide incident in India 😓
Md A.a day
Crying full 2020
Md A.a day
So sad 202⁰ all
Shanthi '.a day
Yes,Pray for Vizag🙏
Mavrick K.a day
God Destroy .D#I.
P.K. J.a day
Drink water as much as possible, in this case + if possible try to have Oxy pack, or else it will be really a difficult at this trauma
Anurag B.a day
We have 2 more leakages now.... Raipur and Tamil Nadu.... God knows whats happening
Krishna P.a day
Black Day for Vizagites..
Aayushii S.a day
Action should be taken against Company's owner n responsible staff. This is UNACCEPTABLE
Michelle B.a day
🙏🙏🙏