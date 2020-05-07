back

Many Indians Die In Vizag Gas Leak

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get much worse, a gas leak at a Visakhapatnam chemical factory has killed at least 10 people. 😲😔

05/07/2020 10:21 AMupdated: 05/07/2020 10:56 AM
227 comments

  • Marife A.
    18 hours

    So sad

  • Jose T.
    19 hours

    First of all how are these industries in a residential area most of Indian tragedies are manufactured by the local government

  • Murtaza F.
    20 hours

    Lets hope and pray this is not another Bhopal gas tragedy.

  • Nadir K.
    20 hours

    May Allah give health to those who are fighting for their lives. And give strength to their families of victims.

  • Sadikur R.
    21 hours

    Sadly health and safety is worse in India Gov't don't care for human life they are busy with hindu muslims politics They learn nothing from bhopal tragedy

  • Sunny D.
    a day

    Bhai

  • Hikmat R.
    a day

    Government should take responsibility of all of this,

  • Drak G.
    a day

    Modi Govt totally failed to protect the people

  • Happy H.
    a day

    Bht bura hoyia insaan kudrat naal khed da c hun kudrat insan naal khed rahi hai.

  • Yeng R.
    a day

    🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

  • Shah G.
    a day

    I still remember the union carbide incident in India 😓

  • Md A.
    a day

    Crying full 2020

  • Md A.
    a day

    So sad 202⁰ all

  • Shanthi '.
    a day

    Yes,Pray for Vizag🙏

  • Mavrick K.
    a day

    God Destroy .D#I.

  • P.K. J.
    a day

    Drink water as much as possible, in this case + if possible try to have Oxy pack, or else it will be really a difficult at this trauma

  • Anurag B.
    a day

    We have 2 more leakages now.... Raipur and Tamil Nadu.... God knows whats happening

  • Krishna P.
    a day

    Black Day for Vizagites..

  • Aayushii S.
    a day

    Action should be taken against Company's owner n responsible staff. This is UNACCEPTABLE

  • Michelle B.
    a day

    🙏🙏🙏