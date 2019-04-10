back
Maoists Attack Kills BJP Lawmaker in Chhattisgarh
Maoists, who have warned residents to stay away from poll stations, KILLED a BJP lawmaker and four others in Dantewada, Chhasttisgarh, when the legislator tried to campaign ahead of the elections. The murder brings into question: will the people of this impoverished region even get to exercise their franchise, a right other Indians can take for granted?
04/10/2019 3:15 PMupdated: 04/10/2019 3:43 PM
