Mayawati: Can This Dalit Titan Rise Again?
She once commanded a hold over UP's Dalit votes like none other. But this "future PM" will probably be content with just a fraction of her former glory now.
12/02/2022 2:57 PM
- 10.9K
- 156
- 14
14 comments
Jhon S.5 days
Brut India5 days
She lashed out at the Samajwadi Party over the death of a Dalit woman in Unnao, here's what she accused them of: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/uttar-pradesh/story/mayawati-slams-sp-unnao-dalit-girl-body-found-on-ex-minister-property-akhilesh-up-1911637-2022-02-11
Khan M.6 days
No...she is not like Mamata Banerjee, she has never done good for Dalits...
Rajani M.6 days
Sir,this is a democracy where rise and fall in political career is a common sight.Yes,there are lesser possibilities that she ascends the Chair of Power in the near future. Her impact failed to find new voters across a particular group of the society which is incument on following her blindly without any failure.
Lali S.6 days
Kanshi Ram was real deal since he passed away party going down he was a pillar .strong leader
Ash K.6 days
Mayavati was the most disgusting leader. During her regime, thousands of cutout pictures were installed in Lucknow. She openly berated highly educated IAS officers to make a point that “look I am a Dalit and now I am the CM and that gives me the right to disrespect you.” Absolutely disgusting human being!!!!
Sudha N.6 days
Mata Wati was such an inspiration and motivation to ordinary junta but her greed, ego led her to so much corruption and looting? Junta as well her party executives are actually also at fault to allow her to build statues of herself and of elephants... who in their right mind would do these stupid actions? She became so corrupted and looted the junta for her self greed. Maya Wati should be held accountable for all her misdeeds and so should each and every politician who misuse their positions of authorities for self greed!! A brilliant woman who could have led India and empowered women and girls, the ordinary the down trodden junta succumbed to greed and ego ... such a tragedy, such a waste!!
Nitin K.6 days
का दूसरा नाम ..
Nitin K.6 days
बसपा जैसा कोई नही
Parvez N.6 days
Great salute
Abhishek S.6 days
Waiting for BSP
Sittrarasu A.6 days
No. Only Azad party
Ho N.6 days
Sanjana B.6 days
