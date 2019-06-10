back

Meet 8-Year-Old Indian Girl With 6-Pack Abs

She may be only eight years old but she has six-pack abs. Pooja Bishnoi trains eight hours every day because she wants to achieve this special goal in 2024.

06/10/2019
Sports

