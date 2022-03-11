back

Meet Akhilesh Yadav, BJP's toughest opponent in UP

His pitch for power failed to win him Uttar Pradesh. But his hard-fought battle saw his party regain relevance in the Hindi heartland.

11/03/2022 4:42 PM
  • 195K
  • 230

216 comments

  • Shiva A.
    18 hours

    Bagwaan Krishna tere ko trath chibega

  • Madanmohan P.
    20 hours

    Akhilesh is very good candidate for opposition

  • Sh S.
    20 hours

    Are bhiya ache Kam Kartr raho apne aap cm kiya pm bhi ban jaoge.

  • Richard R.
    a day

    AKKAL LESS YADAV...= CRIMINAL OF MUZAFFARNAGAR RIOTS...GOT ELECTED BY RIOTERS N CASTEIST COMMUNAL CORRUPT VOTERS...SUCH A SHAME

  • Richard R.
    a day

    Lord Krishna did not come...Tomorrow Akkal less eill say azam khan n mukhtar ansari also dreamt of Fatma jinnah n Allah told them

  • Richard R.
    a day

    Thanks Majority of UP for electing clean govt...Shocked & surprised that Akkal less yeda got so many seats...who r these corrupt communal dung castesisr scumbags who voted for Akkal less !!!!..BJP n yogi should have won hands down for clean socialist govt..

  • Ntaji A.
    a day

    Ye babua bhi fail ho gaya

  • Richard R.
    a day

    Akkkal Lesss Yeda thank you UP for not electing casteist communal vote bank political Goondas....Hope encounters of criminals will continue bulldozers will treat criminals n traitors alike !!!!

  • Kishore K.
    a day

    He joked on hindu gods And the result is ... .

  • Dipanjan B.
    a day

    Tipu nahi lodu 😂

  • Ajay K.
    a day

    Atleast cycle ka puncture toh free mein ban jata hai iska

  • Azeez A.
    a day

    Dreem make not true but ram ji make evm true shame for God dirty politics Choothiya rajmethe choothiya politics choothiya log

  • Anuj C.
    a day

    Krishan bhagwaan ke bare mein jhuth bolo ge to aisa he ho ga

  • Erraa N.
    a day

    Akhilesh khan was grate luchcha .

  • Kazim A.
    2 days

    Ram vs krishan election. Ram won!

  • Mohd H.
    2 days

    Sp walo har Mubarak Mujhe bahut Khushi hui tumhare harne ki Bjp ke jeetne ka ham nhi he Tum to gaye baye baye Aage se apni aukat me rehna beta

  • Sandeep J.
    2 days

    Brut is RNDTV's brother....brundtv...😆😆😆

  • Gaurav S.
    2 days

    BRUT bro, bhaang sasta wala le rha hai kya?

  • Abhimanyu S.
    2 days

    AAP Hamare Ho Hum Aapke Bhaiya

  • Abhimanyu S.
    2 days

    Akhilesh Bhaiya Aap sirf Hindu Dharm Nibhao me Aapke Charno ka Das Rahunga Kyunki AAP bhi Shri Krishna ke vanshaj Ho Hindu Baniye Baaki To AAP Bhi Hamare Apne Hi Ho Bhaiya ji jai Shree Krishna Vande Mataram 🙏

