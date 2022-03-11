back
Meet Akhilesh Yadav, BJP's toughest opponent in UP
His pitch for power failed to win him Uttar Pradesh. But his hard-fought battle saw his party regain relevance in the Hindi heartland.
11/03/2022 4:42 PM
216 comments
Shiva A.18 hours
Bagwaan Krishna tere ko trath chibega
Madanmohan P.20 hours
Akhilesh is very good candidate for opposition
Sh S.20 hours
Are bhiya ache Kam Kartr raho apne aap cm kiya pm bhi ban jaoge.
Richard R.a day
AKKAL LESS YADAV...= CRIMINAL OF MUZAFFARNAGAR RIOTS...GOT ELECTED BY RIOTERS N CASTEIST COMMUNAL CORRUPT VOTERS...SUCH A SHAME
Richard R.a day
Lord Krishna did not come...Tomorrow Akkal less eill say azam khan n mukhtar ansari also dreamt of Fatma jinnah n Allah told them
Richard R.a day
Thanks Majority of UP for electing clean govt...Shocked & surprised that Akkal less yeda got so many seats...who r these corrupt communal dung castesisr scumbags who voted for Akkal less !!!!..BJP n yogi should have won hands down for clean socialist govt..
Ntaji A.a day
Ye babua bhi fail ho gaya
Richard R.a day
Akkkal Lesss Yeda thank you UP for not electing casteist communal vote bank political Goondas....Hope encounters of criminals will continue bulldozers will treat criminals n traitors alike !!!!
Kishore K.a day
He joked on hindu gods And the result is ... .
Dipanjan B.a day
Tipu nahi lodu 😂
Ajay K.a day
Atleast cycle ka puncture toh free mein ban jata hai iska
Azeez A.a day
Dreem make not true but ram ji make evm true shame for God dirty politics Choothiya rajmethe choothiya politics choothiya log
Anuj C.a day
Krishan bhagwaan ke bare mein jhuth bolo ge to aisa he ho ga
Erraa N.a day
Akhilesh khan was grate luchcha .
Kazim A.2 days
Ram vs krishan election. Ram won!
Mohd H.2 days
Sp walo har Mubarak Mujhe bahut Khushi hui tumhare harne ki Bjp ke jeetne ka ham nhi he Tum to gaye baye baye Aage se apni aukat me rehna beta
Sandeep J.2 days
Brut is RNDTV's brother....brundtv...😆😆😆
Gaurav S.2 days
BRUT bro, bhaang sasta wala le rha hai kya?
Abhimanyu S.2 days
AAP Hamare Ho Hum Aapke Bhaiya
Abhimanyu S.2 days
Akhilesh Bhaiya Aap sirf Hindu Dharm Nibhao me Aapke Charno ka Das Rahunga Kyunki AAP bhi Shri Krishna ke vanshaj Ho Hindu Baniye Baaki To AAP Bhi Hamare Apne Hi Ho Bhaiya ji jai Shree Krishna Vande Mataram 🙏