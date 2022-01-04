back

Meet Amit Bittoo Dey: An Androgynous Model In India

What it’s like to be an androgynous model in India? Amit Bittoo Dey tells Brut.

31/12/2021 2:57 PMupdated: 03/01/2022 5:13 PM
  • 156.9K
  • 171

149 comments

  • Nobi T.
    3 days

    Oh my God what gross did I just saw 😨😖 why you guys fucking sharing such content on fb publicly? He look a horror movie ghost 😖

  • Sd V.
    3 days

    Beautiful

  • Sabrina A.
    5 days

    Cartoon

  • Lotti S.
    6 days

    Ohhh bhai just had my meal , feeling weird

  • Baljinder S.
    6 days

    Ruk bhncd ulti krne de..🙏🙏😂

  • Siddharth B.
    04/01/2022 03:38

    U dint got the meaning of ardhnareshwar.. You can mix egg and flour to make cake or you can end up making something else... You are not anything like shiva shakti... You are something else... Just a show off.. Well you got Brut. As your promotor

  • Subham K.
    03/01/2022 20:37

    Why aucj are only from kolkata

  • Pratik D.
    03/01/2022 19:22

    Atleast could have shaved!!

  • Bharti B.
    03/01/2022 18:57

    Beard wali must a lovely model but androgynous is not the correct work to be used here. An androgynous person is someone whose outward appearance is a combination of male and female traits. Androgynous-looking people are often defined as “ambiguous”, meaning it’s often difficult to tell if they identify as men or women. Some examples are andreja pedij, ruby rose, erika linder and rain dove.

  • Shibaji C.
    03/01/2022 09:12

    gender fluid? Haan bhai daal do gaddi me.

  • Robert B.
    03/01/2022 07:58

    🤪🇦🇺👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

  • Agnika S.
    03/01/2022 07:03

    Yaar Jisdin se e woke ke chomde aye Hain sala khud confuse ho jati hu mera larke dost ko Bor banna hain ya bou banna hain .. Fir bolenge "Why can't you accept me what I am " But they can't accept what they are 😂 Matlab kuch bhi trend ho ja ta Hain .

  • Maya A.
    03/01/2022 06:28

    It All comes under Prapagandas.....we know

  • Ashish P.
    03/01/2022 03:09

    This is such a gross misinterpretation of Ardh nareshwar. That is a spiritual state where the meditator is not aware of identity and hence is boundaryless. And those states are out of reach of normal people Hindu or not. This gentleman says the right words but only talks about women. Grace ok. Guts ok. strength, not really. Bros gay. And that's about it. If you want to live the way you want be prepared for consequences. Ardh nareshwar nahi he's Purna demented.

  • Dhiraj K.
    03/01/2022 00:17

    Hijraa ho?

  • Nilesh B.
    02/01/2022 23:29

    The worst form on inequality is making two ineqal things equal, nature made you man be like one, why trying to be women with mustaches?

  • Anjali K.
    02/01/2022 17:32

    If he has a right to do something inexplicably moronic , I have the right to be offended by it and yes I find him offensive , an assault on aesthetics & sensibility.

  • ChtDl H.
    02/01/2022 17:00

    Khatam tata by by gaya....

  • اقبال ک.
    02/01/2022 16:37

    Bsdk chakka hai tu

  • Protoco H.
    02/01/2022 16:03

    I don't know about grace but strength.. from those 1 pound biceps i doubt 😂 But it's your life you can be whatever you want to be... Good luck for future bro👊

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

