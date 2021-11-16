back

Meet Amit Shah, The Master Strategist

The man who helped Narendra Modi rise to power is now in the limelight himself. As Amit Shah turns 57, here's his story...

22/10/2021 4:23 PMupdated: 22/10/2021 4:25 PM
  • 308.7K
  • 396

Portraits

363 comments

  • Dhiren B.
    2 days

    Chanakya !!🤣🤣🤣

  • Takker S.
    3 days

    This both are real killer of thousands innocent people

  • Shachindra M.
    3 days

    All those who hate India and Hindus are fearing him

  • Syed H.
    3 days

    Amit🐕🐕🐕

  • Alakh A.
    3 days

    Tulsi praja pati kousarbi enkaunter ka Master mind ka nam kya tha?? Chanaky aapko pata hoga haren pandya ka????

  • অনুৎপল গ.
    4 days

    Why RSS in uniform looks like chamchas of the british empire?

  • Celine V.
    4 days

    Mr Amit Shah is someone who scares me.His personality, outfit, speech etc denotes him as a very dominant Hindu leader.When i see him i get this feeling that India only belongs to our Hindu brothern.This is not a negative comment and since India is the land of our great epics,temples,sages and poets hence it is inevitable but accept them as they are.Mr Shah is often off-screen but does a predominant job.A commendable leader with a bright vision for our country.I don't know why but for me it seems like we have two Prime ministers.The only difference is that one is on screen and the other is off screen.Long live our leaders....🙏🙏🙏🙏 I appreciate the leaders of our country..Whether it is Rahul Gandhi or Our prime minister or Mr Shah or our Chief Minister Mr Bommai all are great leaders with specific potentialities...Imagine If they combine and work for our country...🤔🤔🤔 We will reach the greatest hight of accomplishments..I really wish this would happen one day..🙏🙏🙏

  • Herojit T.
    5 days

    The master MLA buyer😅

  • Kabeer M.
    6 days

    He is not a strategist . Just use religious polarization to gain votes . Strategy work other way around

  • Jehanzeb A.
    6 days

    Terrorist

  • Mohammed A.
    7 days

    Bhagoodas/ Tadipaars / Murderers are now in government of BJP and RSS. They should be behind bars for their offenses.....

  • Arnab B.
    16/11/2021 08:38

    Sahi he mota bhai game to app chala rhe ho jyada din ni .he chanyaka ka bat chodo insan bano aur aap kaa kaam me dhyan do ...

  • Ashfaq B.
    16/11/2021 08:16

    Tadipaar

  • Ajaz A.
    16/11/2021 08:13

    Pudhu shah

  • Raja N.
    16/11/2021 03:27

    bro goals 🤣

  • Rizwan L.
    15/11/2021 23:20

    Tadipaar

  • Irshad H.
    15/11/2021 22:00

    He belongs to RSS Nazi terrorist organization who works only to suppress mimiorities of India.

  • Gagan G.
    15/11/2021 14:10

    T20 World team mein ek bhi indian nahi aur Babar pak ko captain banaya gaya. Ab pooch lo inke betey se ki duniya gol hai. Ghamand jayda din nahi chalta. Hindu ke naam se dhoka dogey to bhagwan ram bhi nahi bakshengen

  • Soaib C.
    15/11/2021 13:42

    master of sinking india!!

  • Shaik S.
    15/11/2021 11:10

    👞👟🥾

