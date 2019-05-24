back

Meet Amit Shah, The Master Strategist

BJP just swept to power with a jaw-dropping majority. Meet the man who made it happen.

05/24/2019 5:29 AMupdated: 05/24/2019 6:56 AM
  • 3.2m
  • 1.5k

Portraits

  1. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  2. Meet Uddhav Thackeray

  3. Meet Jawaharlal Nehru

  4. India’s Next CJI: Sharad Arvind Bobde

  5. Meet Dushyant Chautala, The Deputy CM of Haryana

  6. Meet Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee

1246 comments

  • Shaminder S.
    09/16/2019 21:43

    complete failure 😡🤣

  • Brett S.
    09/16/2019 10:13

    Say what u want because the current scenario speaks for itself,, economic slowdown... Country is in a crisis..

  • Brett S.
    09/16/2019 10:12

    Together he n modi is destroying this country,,.

  • S K.
    09/05/2019 13:04

    Dono chor Gunda choro kasardar hain Sab Gujarati Pakistani hain India Se Gujarat ko alag kar Dena chayiye sari akad-ghamand gand Se niakal jayengi

  • S K.
    09/05/2019 13:03

    Dono chor Gunda choro kasardar hain Sab

  • Abdul H.
    09/05/2019 04:26

    Staunch RSS ghoonda badmash

  • Adreena Y.
    08/31/2019 13:14

    Two disgusting homosexual,retardant gays

  • Shahid S.
    08/30/2019 17:36

    Really

  • Chokidar R.
    08/21/2019 10:22

    Amit Shah jindabad.. bharat Mata ki jay

  • Afroz J.
    08/20/2019 18:55

    Who dead in flood overall india. Vs. Hum eidh sha

  • Tanveer A.
    08/18/2019 18:53

    India big Gunda

  • Tanveer A.
    08/18/2019 18:53

    He is Tadipaar of 2002

  • Amit M.
    08/17/2019 02:46

    Sabki gand fadhete raho Amit bhai

  • Uma S.
    08/16/2019 16:25

    Guys don't mock the 'chanakhya' he can get u arrested just like what he did to the kashmir walo. His strategy is dictatorial method and corruption and don't give a shit about democracy

  • Vaibhav K.
    08/15/2019 17:17

    Hero for INDIA

  • Kannuri S.
    08/15/2019 02:59

    Criminal minds ruling india

  • Misbah B.
    08/12/2019 10:46

    Both are terrorists

  • Role J.
    08/11/2019 23:16

    Save every supported.

  • Reddy R.
    08/06/2019 09:49

    What Mr. Gobbles did to Notorious Nazi party of Hitler the same is done by Amit Sha To Modi's BJP. The combination of Hitler and Gobbles led Germany to second World War. Lord Ram alone Knows what this Jodi of India is up to?

  • Hema S.
    07/23/2019 13:28

    Mat men