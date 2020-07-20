back

Meet Asia’s First Woman Diesel Engine Driver

“Women can do all kinds of work.” Mumtaz M. Kazi is Asia’s first woman diesel engine driver.

07/20/2020 2:57 PM
Arte - il est temps

161 comments

  • Yogita R.
    34 minutes

    Great

  • Zenab S.
    an hour

    Well done lady dude. Salute to you. I couldnt get behind the wheels after involved in a car crash.....

  • Venkataraman S.
    3 hours

    Wow great good work

  • Harry S.
    4 hours

    great job

  • Maria D.
    4 hours

    Proud of you. Bravo and all the very best.

  • Vatsala T.
    5 hours

    👌

  • Satyajit B.
    6 hours

    Proud of you madam

  • Farakh S.
    7 hours

    Maa Shaa Allah

  • Jyothi T.
    9 hours

    Well done

  • Sweety C.
    9 hours

    Good job. Salute

  • Thanuja T.
    10 hours

    Salute. Mam.🙂

  • Mohammed F.
    10 hours

    Nice inspiration to other ladies, still most of Muslim ladies are not allowed to work by their husbands or parents. Now the world had changed, all females should take step towards helping their family's by doing jobs.

  • Dhir K.
    11 hours

    So proud of this lady. wow.

  • Laxmi P.
    11 hours

    More power to you maam... 😃

  • Soundara P.
    13 hours

    God bless you sister

  • Donovon O.
    14 hours

    And SHE does it in a Sari.... Good Job Gurl....👍

  • Keeta
    17 hours

    Brut madharchod, abe feminists ki auladon, abe tumhari sari posts ladkon ke khilaf kyun hoti hain, it's good that women are progression but men are not villains!

  • Suchanda B.
    18 hours

    I salute her...

  • Piyush G.
    20 hours

    God bless my workers

  • Pinaka P.
    21 hours

    This lady deserves a special appreciation. And not her only, many many more like her, let it be any field, even home makers. Thank you Madam