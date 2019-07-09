back

Meet Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet Statesman

He was a three-time prime minister. He helped build the Bharatiya Janata Party from scratch. Today is his first death anniversary.

08/16/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 2:06 PM
  • 69.0k
  • 70

66 comments

  • Venkatesh R.
    09/07/2019 16:18

    🙏🌹🙏

  • Roop R.
    09/05/2019 15:37

    Not dynasties pm who walks on poors to have kings lives .hats of p.m At.V an modi who are the true patriots who wors for the poor

  • Roop R.
    09/05/2019 15:33

    What a great p.m India had ever had. My respect to you

  • Nsudhakar R.
    08/30/2019 21:38

    Legend of india

  • Sheikh M.
    08/29/2019 12:27

    Chlo hindustanio may say aik kutaa aur km ho gia hai 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Bht bht bhadai ho ap ko

  • Shahjee S.
    08/29/2019 01:04

    Two Nations Theory zindabad

  • Tariq M.
    08/27/2019 02:05

    Killer Bastard

  • Himanshu P.
    08/25/2019 13:21

    Na brut munna na, tumhare yaha atal ji hai ye aacha nahi hai, ye unki beizzati hai, tum wahi karo jo karte ho, wese bhi tumhare yaha awara kutte ghumte hai.

  • Ram K.
    08/24/2019 18:08

    🙏🙏

  • Nilanjan M.
    08/24/2019 04:39

    Atalji Great Leader 💐

  • Sundararaman A.
    08/24/2019 01:21

    Mahapursh

  • Rekha R.
    08/20/2019 05:33

    Love you atalji great pm great personality of my country

  • Kunjikumar R.
    08/19/2019 09:55

    Only Atalji was Great man in BJP party .Now there are no one such like him in BJP ..

  • Gaurav K.
    08/19/2019 01:55

    Every muslim in this comment section is talking shit about him. Only Muslims. You guys are really pathetic. Spare a dead man atleast and you ask why the world hates you. Shame on you people.

  • Ramesh P.
    08/18/2019 23:28

    Great leader of India

  • Subash L.
    08/18/2019 21:58

    Rest in peace @ a great leader to build more strong Hindustan!!!

  • Priya S.
    08/18/2019 11:39

    Great Leader 💐Condolences...

  • Rashid V.
    08/17/2019 19:09

    Rest in Fire 🔥

  • Gourish D.
    08/17/2019 19:00

    Legend..

  • Nithya P.
    08/17/2019 17:53

    Look I was right. It’s a year since his demise

