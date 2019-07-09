back
Meet Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet Statesman
He was a three-time prime minister. He helped build the Bharatiya Janata Party from scratch. Today is his first death anniversary.
08/16/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 2:06 PM
- 69.0k
- 2.8k
- 70
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
66 comments
Venkatesh R.09/07/2019 16:18
🙏🌹🙏
Roop R.09/05/2019 15:37
Not dynasties pm who walks on poors to have kings lives .hats of p.m At.V an modi who are the true patriots who wors for the poor
Roop R.09/05/2019 15:33
What a great p.m India had ever had. My respect to you
Nsudhakar R.08/30/2019 21:38
Legend of india
Sheikh M.08/29/2019 12:27
Chlo hindustanio may say aik kutaa aur km ho gia hai 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Bht bht bhadai ho ap ko
Shahjee S.08/29/2019 01:04
Two Nations Theory zindabad
Tariq M.08/27/2019 02:05
Killer Bastard
Himanshu P.08/25/2019 13:21
Na brut munna na, tumhare yaha atal ji hai ye aacha nahi hai, ye unki beizzati hai, tum wahi karo jo karte ho, wese bhi tumhare yaha awara kutte ghumte hai.
Ram K.08/24/2019 18:08
🙏🙏
Nilanjan M.08/24/2019 04:39
Atalji Great Leader 💐
Sundararaman A.08/24/2019 01:21
Mahapursh
Rekha R.08/20/2019 05:33
Love you atalji great pm great personality of my country
Kunjikumar R.08/19/2019 09:55
Only Atalji was Great man in BJP party .Now there are no one such like him in BJP ..
Gaurav K.08/19/2019 01:55
Every muslim in this comment section is talking shit about him. Only Muslims. You guys are really pathetic. Spare a dead man atleast and you ask why the world hates you. Shame on you people.
Ramesh P.08/18/2019 23:28
Great leader of India
Subash L.08/18/2019 21:58
Rest in peace @ a great leader to build more strong Hindustan!!!
Priya S.08/18/2019 11:39
Great Leader 💐Condolences...
Rashid V.08/17/2019 19:09
Rest in Fire 🔥
Gourish D.08/17/2019 19:00
Legend..
Nithya P.08/17/2019 17:53
Look I was right. It’s a year since his demise