Meet Bhagwant Mann: AAP's CM Face For Punjab
He was once known as the '"Jugnu” of Punjab, a comic whose turn to politics seemed inevitable. But can Bhagwant Mann deliver for AAP?
21/01/2022 8:49 PMupdated: 24/01/2022 11:10 PM
70 comments
Ankush K.2 days
Ab sab hasenge sab piyenge.. We want bhagwan Maan for pm 🤣
Rajan S.3 days
This blady also sanghi
Pankaj D.5 days
😂😂😂😂 sapna 😂😂😂
Pankaj A.5 days
Ye to hona hi tha, Accha hai ye abhi jeete nahi hai 😄😄
Pritam B.5 days
Udta Punjab with Nashedi Bhagwat Maan
Dharmendra C.5 days
ab samjha paisa congress nhi kejru de rha h brut ko, propaganda or promotion k lie sahi hai
Ali T.6 days
آپ کو مان صاحب بہت بہت مبارک ہو۔۔اللہ پاک کے حکم سے آپ چیف منسٹر پنجاب ھو گے
Krushna S.6 days
I think he definitely won in Punjab assembly nd became a CM in Punjab ❤️
Udayraj R.6 days
Good predictions...AAMP.. i have more information meet me in person
RK V.6 days
Delhi is fookdh!
Peria S.6 days
Not forgetting the quarters! The AAP CM face the candidate of Punjab is already promising freebies of 'quarters' as vote bribery and to turn Punjab into an alcoholic state instead of developments and prosperity! The same freebies mantra used by to win Delhi. Again, I wonder how the ECI can accept such blatant promises of freebies as vote bribery in elections. Something is wrong somewhere with the mentality of such ECI guys.
Sudarshan S.6 days
Another Comedian given a chance. You will pay the price for the same.
Rotorozz N.7 days
Brut digs all the hidden infos BTW i don't support them because i am not from their state
Clifford H.7 days
Bloody snake.
Chander R.7 days
Theke Tax free Punjab me
Ash R.7 days
BJP ZINDABAAD
Syed S.7 days
Good choice
Abhisekh C.7 days
Mann sahab.😄😄 attractive.😄😄looking confident this time, keju ji.😄😄
Gaurang C.7 days
Bhadva gang 😂
Aisha N.23/01/2022 10:03
Remarkable journey of bewda like Brut stooge media