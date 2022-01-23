back

Meet Bhagwant Mann: AAP's CM Face For Punjab

He was once known as the '"Jugnu” of Punjab, a comic whose turn to politics seemed inevitable. But can Bhagwant Mann deliver for AAP?

21/01/2022 8:49 PMupdated: 24/01/2022 11:10 PM
  • 163.8K
  • 76

Politics

70 comments

  • Ankush K.
    2 days

    Ab sab hasenge sab piyenge.. We want bhagwan Maan for pm 🤣

  • Rajan S.
    3 days

    This blady also sanghi

  • Pankaj D.
    5 days

    😂😂😂😂 sapna 😂😂😂

  • Pankaj A.
    5 days

    Ye to hona hi tha, Accha hai ye abhi jeete nahi hai 😄😄

  • Pritam B.
    5 days

    Udta Punjab with Nashedi Bhagwat Maan

  • Dharmendra C.
    5 days

    ab samjha paisa congress nhi kejru de rha h brut ko, propaganda or promotion k lie sahi hai

  • Ali T.
    6 days

    آپ کو مان صاحب بہت بہت مبارک ہو۔۔اللہ پاک کے حکم سے آپ چیف منسٹر پنجاب ھو گے

  • Krushna S.
    6 days

    I think he definitely won in Punjab assembly nd became a CM in Punjab ❤️

  • Udayraj R.
    6 days

    Good predictions...AAMP.. i have more information meet me in person

  • RK V.
    6 days

    Delhi is fookdh!

  • Peria S.
    6 days

    Not forgetting the quarters! The AAP CM face the candidate of Punjab is already promising freebies of 'quarters' as vote bribery and to turn Punjab into an alcoholic state instead of developments and prosperity! The same freebies mantra used by to win Delhi. Again, I wonder how the ECI can accept such blatant promises of freebies as vote bribery in elections. Something is wrong somewhere with the mentality of such ECI guys.

  • Sudarshan S.
    6 days

    Another Comedian given a chance. You will pay the price for the same.

  • Rotorozz N.
    7 days

    Brut digs all the hidden infos BTW i don't support them because i am not from their state

  • Clifford H.
    7 days

    Bloody snake.

  • Chander R.
    7 days

    Theke Tax free Punjab me

  • Ash R.
    7 days

    BJP ZINDABAAD

  • Syed S.
    7 days

    Good choice

  • Abhisekh C.
    7 days

    Mann sahab.😄😄 attractive.😄😄looking confident this time, keju ji.😄😄

  • Gaurang C.
    7 days

    Bhadva gang 😂

  • Aisha N.
    23/01/2022 10:03

    Remarkable journey of bewda like Brut stooge media

