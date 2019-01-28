back
Meet Congress’s First Transgender Office-Bearer
Congress party’s first transgender office-bearer made this inspiring remark after her appointment.
01/09/2019 1:24 PMupdated: 08/31/2020 11:59 AM
50 comments
Renthlei P.01/28/2019 03:26
Is this kanchana that we saw in film
Sandeep J.01/25/2019 14:00
So good and success life i bless you and happy in your life ji
Basit B.01/20/2019 08:33
Super espich
Umesh K.01/15/2019 02:02
Bdhai
Arvind K.01/14/2019 03:28
what, I thought they had transgenders earlier in Congress !
Tingbor M.01/13/2019 01:12
Good job
Faisal K.01/12/2019 10:20
Congress is where u can breathe,,,Congress is for Indians
Nikki01/12/2019 08:00
She is a host in a tamil tv channel.
Homai B.01/12/2019 03:16
Power to u beta
Binay B.01/11/2019 20:08
Kaje lgbe ETA😶
Adman B.01/11/2019 14:13
Awesome Apsara 🤩🤩🤩
Jeanette D.01/11/2019 10:04
Ignore people who make fun or find fault in u as they have something lacking in them ! All our best wishes and always remember u have a long way to go !
Samuel M.01/11/2019 02:48
Awesome! Every word was dripping with determination and focus!!! Best wishes Apsara
Anil M.01/10/2019 15:33
She z beautiful
Brut India01/10/2019 13:57
Last year saw the appointment of the first transgender lawyer in India.
لخضر ب.01/10/2019 11:09
جميل رسولنا صلى الله عليه وسلم يقول من تعلم لغة قوم امن شرهم
Ashim H.01/10/2019 08:06
Salute
Vidhu N.01/10/2019 05:43
Good move ..
Shaunak K.01/09/2019 21:12
Lol,b Good for HIM
Sonal Y.01/09/2019 20:05
she resembles with someone guess who😂