back

Meet Congress’s First Transgender Office-Bearer

Congress party’s first transgender office-bearer made this inspiring remark after her appointment.

01/09/2019 1:24 PMupdated: 08/31/2020 11:59 AM
  • 262.3k
  • 61

And even more

  1. 2:11

    Modi’s Bonding Session With Peacocks

  2. 5:17

    The Eternal Dada Of Indian Politics, His Life

  3. 6:07

    The Tale of Claudine Cordani

  4. 10:34

    The Tharoor Guide To Indian English

  5. 3:01

    Indian Parties Spent Crores On Facebook To Influence Voters

  6. 4:04

    Digvijaya Vs. Jyotiraditya On Greed & More

50 comments

  • Renthlei P.
    01/28/2019 03:26

    Is this kanchana that we saw in film

  • Sandeep J.
    01/25/2019 14:00

    So good and success life i bless you and happy in your life ji

  • Basit B.
    01/20/2019 08:33

    Super espich

  • Umesh K.
    01/15/2019 02:02

    Bdhai

  • Arvind K.
    01/14/2019 03:28

    what, I thought they had transgenders earlier in Congress !

  • Tingbor M.
    01/13/2019 01:12

    Good job

  • Faisal K.
    01/12/2019 10:20

    Congress is where u can breathe,,,Congress is for Indians

  • Nikki
    01/12/2019 08:00

    She is a host in a tamil tv channel.

  • Homai B.
    01/12/2019 03:16

    Power to u beta

  • Binay B.
    01/11/2019 20:08

    Kaje lgbe ETA😶

  • Adman B.
    01/11/2019 14:13

    Awesome Apsara 🤩🤩🤩

  • Jeanette D.
    01/11/2019 10:04

    Ignore people who make fun or find fault in u as they have something lacking in them ! All our best wishes and always remember u have a long way to go !

  • Samuel M.
    01/11/2019 02:48

    Awesome! Every word was dripping with determination and focus!!! Best wishes Apsara

  • Anil M.
    01/10/2019 15:33

    She z beautiful

  • Brut India
    01/10/2019 13:57

    Last year saw the appointment of the first transgender lawyer in India.

  • لخضر ب.
    01/10/2019 11:09

    جميل رسولنا صلى الله عليه وسلم يقول من تعلم لغة قوم امن شرهم

  • Ashim H.
    01/10/2019 08:06

    Salute

  • Vidhu N.
    01/10/2019 05:43

    Good move ..

  • Shaunak K.
    01/09/2019 21:12

    Lol,b Good for HIM

  • Sonal Y.
    01/09/2019 20:05

    she resembles with someone guess who😂

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.