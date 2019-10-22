back

Meet Goldy Goyat: The 12-Year-Old Journalist

India’s youngest journalist? Goldy Goyat from Haryana is only 12 but he has already learnt the art of grilling senior politicians.

10/22/2019 2:32 PMupdated: 10/22/2019 2:36 PM
  • 258.7k
  • 141

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

125 comments

  • प्रतिक द.
    11/25/2019 10:08

    Great

  • Dilip S.
    11/25/2019 08:18

    Suddenly from journalism to contesting Election? And he decided this already at age 12? Seriously? I don't think his journalistic intentions are genuine. It's manufactured by someone else.

  • Md R.
    11/09/2019 07:55

    Carry on brother

  • Suresh N.
    11/09/2019 05:05

    Best wish b too

  • Jayaram M.
    11/09/2019 02:05

    God bless you bhai

  • Anupam A.
    11/07/2019 17:30

    Good good

  • Sukhwinder V.
    11/07/2019 11:20

    Great

  • Aman A.
    11/07/2019 10:24

    Very nice dost ⚘💕👍🙊

  • Subhash K.
    11/07/2019 06:28

    Nice

  • Usman G.
    11/07/2019 04:38

    Very Good

  • Joydeb D.
    11/06/2019 08:48

    God bless you

  • Vinod G.
    11/05/2019 09:25

    Very good

  • Suresh D.
    11/05/2019 07:29

    Love you chhote

  • Deepak S.
    11/05/2019 06:33

    god bless you beta

  • Mehrab C.
    11/04/2019 15:33

    Very good bhae

  • Harjinder B.
    11/03/2019 12:16

    Good

  • Parmod B.
    11/03/2019 07:12

    Love you brother 💘💘💘

  • Modh S.
    11/02/2019 20:16

    god bless. You. Bata

  • Mohammad I.
    11/02/2019 15:31

    ये कुछ बड़ा करेगा

  • Pardeep K.
    11/02/2019 15:04

    God bless you chhote