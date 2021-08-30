back

Meet Govind Kharol, An Unstoppable Spirit

With a camera in hand, Govind Kharol is shooting stigma and stereotypes away from society!

30/08/2021 2:57 PM
32 comments

  • Meenakshi G.
    3 hours

    U r an inspiration to Udaipurites n many others.... U r far better than a normal human being... U proved n set a milestone for others

  • Rekha P.
    5 hours

    Hats off brother,

  • Deepak K.
    20 hours

    Awesome bhaiya.... 🙏🙏🔥🔥🔥🔥

  • Indrani G.
    a day

    You are Extraordinary 😃, how do you eat ??

  • Rehana K.
    a day

    Good luck

  • Dana C.
    a day

    What an awesome human being!

  • Ramjus G.
    a day

    My dear friend

  • Ramjus G.
    a day

    Great job

  • Rita A.
    a day

    Good luck for

  • Ravindra S.
    a day

    Amazing

  • Sougat P.
    a day

    More power to you bro. You are an inspiration for us common folks 🔥🔥

  • Kauser A.
    a day

    This guy is in my city and my locality . Really nice to see him get the recognition he deserves

  • AnKiT S.
    2 days

    Aap sach me hero ho bhaiya hr ek level se...

  • Satyajeet C.
    2 days

    Brut, why don't you put voice in video? Also show subtitles so people can understand while keeping mobile mute. Some people can't read that fast. Some people can't see whole picture on video while reading. I hope u will understand this small but big mistake. Thank you.

  • Bharat V.
    2 days

    Amazing and Inspiring.. Brother🧡💚💛💙💜

  • Manthan M.
    2 days

    Superb Bindas Govind.💐👌👍

  • Suman B.
    2 days

    This is inspiring.... Thanks Brut... Hats off man.... All my respect and best wishes

  • Sanjeev S.
    2 days

    ❤️

  • Gautam B.
    2 days

    Great

  • JIYa
    2 days

    ❤️❤️❤️